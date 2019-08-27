St Andrew’s College Football Club U15 Festival

The St Andrew’s College Football Club hosts its inaugural U15 football festival in Makhanda (Grahamstown) from 8 to 11 August. Fourteen teams will play matches on St Andrew’s College’s Knowling and St Aidan’s fields.

St Andrew’s College has moved from football from being a recreation sport that squeezed into unofficial niches, to a fully-fledged school sport.

“The U15 festival aims to provide top school teams with opposition they do not usually face, raise the profile of football in Eastern Cape schools and provide the opportunities for non-school based teams, usually associated with development NGOs, to participate,” the school said in a statement.

Each team will play nine matches on three adjacent full-sized football pitches, starting after lunch on Thursday 8 August and finishing before lunch on Sunday afternoon.

There will be no rankings or play-off games and visiting teams have been requested to bring outgrown boots for distribution to development teams.

Adidas have provided bibs and some match balls and Canon have provided shirts for the external referees.

Participating schools are Mondale High School, Rocklands High School, Diocesan College Bishops and Rondebosch Boys’ High School from Cape Town, Ntsika High School, Nombulelo High School, St Dominic’s Priory and two teams from St Andrew’s College.

Club and development organisation teams are Sophia Young Stars FC, Tramway FC, Sports Academy, George, St Andrew’s Academy (sponsored in part by Brian Bands), and Eluxolweni Child and Youth Care Centre.