St Andrew’s vs Bishops 1st XV

The St Andrew’s College 1st XV rounded off a successful season by running out comfortable 42-22 winners against Bishops from Cape Town on Lower Field in Grahamstown on Saturday, in fantastic playing conditions.

St Andrew’s College got off to the perfect start when captain Chris Poole ran an excellent line off the shoulder of flyhalf Guy Rushmere to score an unconverted try. A few minutes later, centre, Dylan Bowker scored after a good break and offload from prop Basi Malesu. The try was converted by Rushmere and St Andrew’s found themselves up 12-0.

Bishops hit back with a penalty after an infringement by flanker Dylan Wilson. After a moment of brilliance by the Bishops flyhalf, Bishops found themselves right back in the game after a converted try, despite St Andrew’s dominating possession and territory. This made the scoreline 12-10 to St Andrew’s, late in the first half.

Matthew Hillary then turned the game back in St Andrew’s favor. After taking a quick tap deep in his own half he ran the length of the field to score in the left corner. Rushmere could not convert but St Andrew’s went into the break confident with a 17-10 lead.

After the break St Andrew’s went further ahead after a penalty to scrumhalf Sinjin Broad. A blind side break by eighth man Miles Danckwerts, which was finished off by Danckwerts saw St Andrew’s stretch their lead to 25-10. The men from Cape Town were not done yet, and after a period of sustained pressure Bishops scored to narrow the gap to just eight points.

A further penalty to Broad, followed by a try to the nuggety scrumhalf after a strong tighthead scrum by the St Andrew’s pack ended the game as a contest, St Andrew’s suddenly finding themselves 35-17 up with just five minutes left on the clock. A well worked line-out move by the St Andrew’s pack saw Dylan Wilson score, with Broad converting, moving the score along to 42-17.

Bishops had the final say, scoring a consolation try to finish what was an entertaining and exciting game of schoolboy rugby. St Andrew’s centre, Dylan Bowker was outstanding on the day, along with a fired up St Andrew’s forward pack, who managed three tighthead scrums to never allow Bishops the front foot ball they thrive on.

Results on the day:

St Andrew’s 1sts 42 – 22 Bishops

St Andrew’s 2nds 43 – 0 Bishops

St Andrew’s U16A 14 – 45 Bishops

St Andrew’s U15A 7 – 27 Bishops

St Andrew’s U14A 14 – 40 Bishops