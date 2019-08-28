Sasol Foundation opens bursary applications for 2020 academic year

If you are a high-achieving learner from a lower income household, Sasol invites you to apply for an all-inclusive bursary to study for an undergraduate degree at a South African university or university of technology in the 2020 academic year. You have until 31 August 2020 to apply at https://sasolbursaries.com/welcome.

Applicants can apply for bursaries to study towards STEM degrees. The bursary is also open to qualifying children of Sasol employees and Sasol Khanyisa/Inzalo shareholders as well as applicants from Sasol fence-line communities can apply for bursaries to study for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and non-STEM (nursing, accounting, economics) degrees.

A learner must be a South African citizen and meet the minimum university requirements at a South African public university or university of technology for 2020. In addition, The Sasol Foundation will only select learners from homes with a combined annual household income of under R600 000. Learners currently in Grade 12 must use their final Grade 11 results to apply.

“The Sasol Foundation aims to help people, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, to harness their full potential,” said Dr Bulelwa Keke, Sasol Foundation Programme Manager. “It gives me so much hope for our great nation when I meet these ambitious young people who show such talent and who are working so hard to create a brighter future for themselves.”

Since inception, the Sasol Foundation has provided bursaries to more than 1 500 young people, mostly from township and rural areas, among them many women. The bursaries are comprehensive, going beyond financial support to ensure bursars are successful and ready for the expectations of a modern workplace:

● 100% of academic costs

● Psychosocial support

● Bursar development programme

● Possible absorption into Sasol (for STEM candidates)

● Access to Sasol, including a call centre: 0860 106 235

Applications close 31 August 2019. Harness your potential and apply now. Log on to https://sasolbursaries.com/welcome or call 0860 106 235 to find out more.