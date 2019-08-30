SA Bone Marrow Registry event

The South African Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR) will be hosting a testing and recruitment drive in Eden Grove at Rhodes University on Tuesday 3 September. The event offers members of the public the opportunity to be listed on the SA Bone Marrow Registry as a potential bone marrow donor for people suffering from leukemia.

Starting at 9am in the Eden Grove foyer, there will be a lunchtime Guest Lecture during which SABMR Medical Director, Dr Charlotte Ingram, and Associate Professor Adrienne Edkins (Department of Biochemistry & Microbiology at Rhodes University) will be presenting on the SABMR and research into cancer at Rhodes University respectively.

Founded in 1991, the SABMR is a member of the World Marrow Donor Association (WMDA) and an internationally recognised registry. With an excellent track record of meeting transplantation requirements, the SABMR improves the quality of the tissue typing of donors on the Registry, by using more recent sensitive technology available. This makes the matching of donors for patients in need of transplant more accessible and a faster process.

The event will give members of the public, along with staff and students the opportunity to be placed on the bone marrow registry. Following recruitment, the donor’s bone marrow stem cells can be typed and matched with a person needing a bone marrow transplant due to leukemia or illness. The testing process, preceded by filling in a brief health questionnaire, is non-invasive and painless procedure.

The event is being driven by Grahamstown Round Table 11 (RT11) who would like to encourage anyone interested to engage with the SABMR stand and attend the Guest Lecture that promises to be impactful.