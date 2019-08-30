SA title under threat

Boxer must fight by end September to remain SA champ

By CHRIS GILILI

Makhanda based, SA Champ Mziwoxolo Ndwayana faces the possibility of vacating his SA Champ title unless he stages a fight by the end of September. In March this year, Ndwayana defended his SA title against East London boxer, Odwa Gaxa.

But while the frustrated former WBF title holder, complains of lack of support from his home town, public service watchdog PSAM says it would be questionable for a local municipality to foot the estimated R300 000 it would cost to stage a title fight.

“Ever since I won this title in September last year, there was not even a single gesture of appreciation for me. It was as if, nothing had happened,” a frustrated Ndwayana told Grocott’s Mail. “Even though i had made history, by being the first boxer from this region to win this title.”

“I sacrifice so much to win these titles. It requires a lot of hard work. I pay for everything myself – from [nutrition]to transport. Not once since winning this title, has the municipality offered any kind of sponsorship or support.

“I am very frustrated and this is killing my spirit. No one can fight with such stress: without support, one lacks confidence,” the 32-year-old boxer said.

His father and trainer and Bulelani Ndwayana, said, “ We thought by keeping boxing alive in Makhanda, we are also in a way assisting, by keeping young people of the streets and away from crime.”

” All that we ask for, is the municipality to help us keep the title at home. We can’t lose another title just like this. This is so demolishing to us.”

According to Bulelani, they have also been writing letters to local companies, but none offered a helping hand.

In 2016, Ndwayana’s World Boxing Federation title was taken from him because he failed to stage a fight. This would be the second title he lost in this manner. He has to fight a Joburg based boxer by end of September this year.