UWC and Rhodes choirs in concert

The University of the Western Cape (UWC) Creative Arts Choir, conducted by Sibusiso Njeza, a Rhodes University Graduate, will be staging a concert at the Cathedral of St Michael and St George in Makhanda (Grahamstown) hosted by the Rhodes University Chamber Choir. Joining the concert will be the Mandela Chamber Choir from Nelson Mandela University. The concert will take place on 9 September at 6.30pm. Tickets are available at the door.

This is a significant concert for UWC Creative Arts Choir as it forms part of the 30th Anniversary celebrations of the choir. In addition, this is their first tour in the country after winning the world tittle in 2018.