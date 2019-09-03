Brumbies take a loss

By CHESLEY DANIELS

Makhanda (Grahamstown) Brumbies Rugby Club’s 1st XV were unlucky to lose their EPRU Super League Bottom 12 Clash in Port Elizabeth on Saturday. The local side went down narrowly 24-25 against Gelvandale Wallabies after trailing 0-19 at halftime.

Brumbies struggled in the first half, making too many mistakes. Wallabies capitalised on the Brumbies’ errors and put points on the board. Brumbies came back too late in the second half.

The second half went better for the Brumbies as they played more as a unit. Veteran Vincent Mains took charge of the game, creating spaces for the supporting runners. Sylvester Spiers, Duane Brown and young Merlin Du Plessis played with full confidence. It will always be tough to come back from 0-19 behind but the Brumbies did very well to come close.

Try scorers: Merlin Du Plessis, Vincent Mains and Sylvester Spiers . Duane Brown converted three tries and a penalty.

Brumbies Team Manager Gareth Burger is positive about this weekend’s games though. “We are confident we will collect maximum points to restore the pride and confidence back in our club and our loyal supporters.”

Here is the latest log:

1. African Bombers – 29

2. Hankey Villagers – 26

3. Brumbies – 19

4. Motherwell – 19

5. Windvogel – 18

6. Kwaru – 18

7. Missionvale – 17

8. Spring Roses – 15

9. Aberdeen – 15

10. Suburban – 13

11. Despatch – 11

12. Wallabies – 10