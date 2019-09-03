Trying Stars march on with win over Patensie

By CHELSEY DANIELS

Trying Stars 1st XV from Alexandria keep their title hopes alive in the EPRU Super League Top 12 competition with a fine 24-20 win over United Barbarians in Patensie on Saturday 24 August.

It was never easy to travel to Patensie and come back with a win, but Stars succeeded and managed to pull it off against all odds. Barbarians are a very difficult team to beat at home and they have stunned a lot of teams. They’ve also managed to beat the Port Elizabeth Police the previous week with a bonus point. Stars went down full of confidence and played as a team together. Their scrumming was better than the previous game and their forwards did well to control matters up front. Their defence were also rock solid with their usual strength; their dangerous and speedy backline doing the job. Stars find themselves in 6th position after this win and will go in to this Saturday’s clash against Nelson Mandela University with a lot of confidence.

Earl Maarman, Melikhaya Koopman and Flinn Cannon were the try scorers and in fine form on the day. The trusted and very talented fly half Garth “Flying Fidjian” Oosthuizen was once again sharp on attack and his trusted boot earned him nine points.

“Our game plan worked out very good to let them turn around and to play in their territory. Our scrums were also good but the line outs were not up to standard that we wanted. Our defence was outstanding and the guys need to be complimented for the way they defended in the last 15 minutes of the game under severe pressure.” said Sheldrid “Boetiewielie” Cannon, Trying Stars Coach.

The latest EPRU Super League Top 12 Log:

1. Kruisfontein – 27

2. Gardens – 27

3. PE Harlequins – 26

4. Progress – 25

5. Park – 25

6. Trying Stars – 18

7. Star of Hope – 14

8. SAPS – 14

9. Patensie – 13

10. Jeffreys Bay – 12

11. NMU – 5

12. Born Fighters – 2