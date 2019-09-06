Misintepretation of issues around pension fund

Rhodes University responds to the article ‘Rhodes pensioners in 20-year limbo’ published in Grocott’s Mail, 28 August 2019.

In the above article, an incorrect and unfair impression is created that Rhodes University has wilfully withheld some pensioners’ monetary entitlements for over 20 years. A disturbing picture is painted, in the article, of an inhuman and unethical conduct perpetrated by the University against the pensioners.

It is unfortunate that in spite of, first, a court decision regarding the matter and communication by the Legal Resources Centre to some of the pensioners about this outcome, there still seems to be some lingering confusion and misinterpretation of the relevant issues. In essence, the confusion seems to be in relation to the nature of a defined benefit pension. Defined in the context of a pension plan simply means that that the benefit formula is defined and known in advance. The formula is embedded in the contract between the fund and the recipient of the pension benefit. Accordingly, the fund commits to a specified pension benefit payment to the recipient. Monies payable on retirement are predetermined and guaranteed in this manner by a formula based on the employee’s earnings history, tenure of service and age, rather than depending directly on individual investment returns. In short, in a defined benefit pension plan, the employer (Rhodes University) guarantees a specific benefit amount to each participant on the Rhodes University Pension Fund at retirement.

If there could have been, as it is claimed, “a miscalculation by the actuary in charge of the transfer” of monies from the Associated Institutions Pension Fund (AIPF), that resulted in the University pension fund receiving 60 percent of the calculated funding percentage, such an occurrence could not have affected the pension benefit recipients. If anything, it would have been the Rhodes University Pension Fund itself that would have suffered prejudice, not the individual pensioners. The pension pay-outs to the pension recipients would still have been paid in accordance with the predetermined formula as explained above.

According to the Principal Officer who was involved with the transfer of pension funds from the AIPF to the Rhodes University Pension Fund, the High Court litigation that had been mounted to address the alleged shortfall in the calculation of the transfer amount was unsuccessful. It is worth reiterating that, even if the litigation had been successful, the “shortfall amount” that would have been recovered would have accrued to the Rhodes University Pension Fund; not to the individual pensioners.

The University is seeking a meeting with the concerned pensioners who have been pursuing this matter to explain this position as might be necessary. We will endeavour to involve the Legal Resources Centre as well, as they handled the matter on behalf of the pensioners.

One of Rhodes University’s key values is social justice and respect for human dignity. This commits the University to ensuring that the inherent dignity of each individual is observed and that we treat each other in an open, fair and ethical manner.