Municipality announces water rationing in Makhanda

Makana Municipality this week announced that it would implement Phase One water rationing with immediate effect, as dams west of the city have all dropped to an unuseable level..

“The severity of the ongoing drought conditions mean that the dam levels on the western side of Makana: Settlers, Jameson, Milner and Howieson’s Poort Dams have dropped below abstraction point,” Makana’s communications office said in a public statement this week.

“Supply to the Makana system is now wholly dependent on the small amount of water provided by the newly connected boreholes and what is produced at the James Kleynhans Water Treatment Works. In order to maintain equitable levels across all the city’s reservoirs it has become necessary to implement water rationing. Phase One rationing will be implemented with immediate effect and the implementation of escalating phases will be communicated to the community through existing channels.”

Phase One:

No Sunday supply. This has proved effective measure in allowing reservoir levels to recover enough to ensure supply for the first part of the week.

Phase Two:

No Sunday supply

Supply restricted to 6am to 6pm daily

Phase Three:

No Sunday supply

No Wednesday supply

Supply restricted to between 6am and 6pm daily.

These measures would assist but not completely alleviate problems of low to no pressure affecting the following areas serviced from the High Level and the Mayfield Reservoirs: Xolani, Tantyi, Mary Waters, Industrial Area, Hill 60, Cradock Heights, Spencer Chapman, Sunnyside, Army Base, Dulverton Road, Hills View.

“We plead with the community to continue to use water sparingly and that residents adhere to the restriction of 25l per person per day to a maximum of four people per household. We would like to thank everyone who is making an effort to save water and those who tirelessly report leaks. We make every effort to attend to them as quickly as possible.”