Trying Stars register bonus point win

Trying Stars 1st XV recorded an impressive 33-27 bonus point win against the struggling NMU side from PE. The EPRU Super League Top 12 encounter took place at the Wentzel Park Sports Ground in Alexandria last Saturday.

This bonus point win put Stars in 6th position on the log with 23 league points.

The home side went in to the game full of confidence having beaten United Barbarians away the previous week. The students of NMU were 27-19 at one stage, putting the home side under pressure with their bigger forwards. Stars hit back with their speedy back line. Their line speed on defence and fighting spirit brought them their comeback win.

Luciano Gunn scored two brilliant tries while Garth “Fidjian Gagga” Oosthuizen was also outstanding with the boot, contributing 11 points.

Sheldrid Cannon the Head Coach of Stars expressed his delight in his side’s bonus point win and said it was not easy.

Stars will travel to Humansdorp on Saturday to take on log leaders Kruisfontein United.

Latest EPRU Super League Top 12 Log:

1. Kruisfontein – 31

2. PE Harlequins – 31

3. Progress – 30

4. Gardens – 28

5. Park – 26

6. Trying Stars – 23

7. PE Police – 19

8. United Barbarians – 17

9. Star of Hope – 14

10. Jeffreys Bay – 12

11. NMU – 7

12. Born Fighters – 2