Missing teen found after kidnapping scare

Relatives today said a Makhanda (Grahamstown) school pupil who yesterday posted on Facebook that she’d been kidnapped had been found. Police said, however, that they were continuing with their investigation.

Concern and speculation followed a post on Facebook on Sunday 8 September after the 15-year-old, who lives in Joza, posted a detailed and disturbing account.

According to the child’s account on Facebook, while she was on her way to the shop, a silver grey Avanza with no number plates had stopped next to her. The driver, an African female with two other African males who had a Zulu accent had asked for directions to Extension 7, the 15-year-old posted. She’d directed them, but the driver had asked her to come with them to show them and she’d obliged. After driving with her towards Ntsika Secondary School, she’d asked at a traffic light where they were going and had been ordered to shut up. The vehicle had stopped at an unknown place and she’d been forced inside the boot where she’d seen another girl.

South African Police Spokesperson for Grahamstown Captain Mali Govender last night said a case of kidnapping had been opened for investigation after the matter was reported at Joza SAPS.

“According to the aunt of the kidnapped [child], the victim was sent by her grandmother to the shop,” Govender said. “She was wearing a white top, black tights and pink sandals. A case of kidnapping was opened as well as a missing person enquiry.”

The number of the investigating officer and CrimeStop were provided for anyone with information about the child’s whereabouts.

A number of social media users reposted the child’s Facebook post, with pleas to help find her. Others raised doubts about its veracity, based on details such as that an Avanza has no boot, and that there are no traffic lights near Ntsika Secondary School.

However, the police said they were treating it seriously until the child was found. A local relative today said the teen had been found.

Last night, Govender said, “We are currently verifying the information. We are continuing with our investigation.”