Twenty years of meals for the hungry

In August the Grahamstown Feeding Association reached the milestone of 20 years service to the community. On 3 August 1999, the first meals of soup and bread were served to the hungry people who came to queue up at the soup kitchen.

The Association was started by Professor Brian Gaybba in response to the need of people who didn’t have enough to eat. Thanks to the generous support received from Rhodes University staff members, individuals in the community, local businesses, schools, churches, and organisations, the soup kitchen has been able to continue in spite of rising costs. The Community of the Resurrection has been involved in a supportive role from the beginning.

The soup kitchen operates from premises provided by Makana Municipality off Knight Street and from two

other service points in Vukani and Joza. From January to August this year, 28 936 meals have been

served.

Monica Rensburg manages the soup kitchen and has been with the organisation since it began. Winston

Goliath has been the van driver for the past 11 years and also assists at the kitchen.

For further information contact Meg Hartzenberg on 046 622 3658.