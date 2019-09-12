Join the fun in Joza this Saturday!

Join Joza Karate Club and Mfuzo Boxing Camp at their 8km fun run this Saturday – and support a fantastic cause while you’re doing it!

Joza Karate Club and Mfuzo Boxing Camp are hosting an 8km fun run this Saturday 14 September 2019 in Joza Location. It’s a morning of fun – but also a chance for people doing different sports from across the city to come together to celebrate the health and well-being that being active brings.

Registration at Miki Yili rugby stadium opens at 8am for the 9.30am start. There will be route marshals and water points. The entry fee is R20 for adults and R10 for scholars and medals will be awarded to the first 100 participants to finish. The race starts and finishes at Miki Yili stadium – and you can count on lots of enthusiastic crowd support along the route, which takes runners and walkers through Joza’s streets.

Joza Karate Club has grown in strength since 2004 when it was founded by Mzwandile Matebese (4th Dan

black belt), who is still the Head Instructor. Classes are held at the Joza Indoor Sports Centre in

Extension 6 Mondays to Thursdays from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Mfuzo Boxing Camp was founded in 1995 and their training is conducted at Adda Community Hall in Joza, Mondays to Fridays between 5pm and 7pm.

The mission of both clubs is to keep youth busy with sporting activities on a daily basis and providing a constructive and healthy alternative to crime and drug abuse – a growing problem in our communities. The

event seeiks to raise funds for both clubs, which are preparing to host their annual events: the Joza Karate

Championships on 5 October and Mfuzo Boxing Camp 24th Anniversary Tournament on 12 October.

For more information please contact Mziyanda Bulani at 060 576 5450 or Nobukhosi Tata at 073 233 9171.

See you there!