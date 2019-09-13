Black Stars make a brave debut

NguCHRIS TOTOBELA

It was back to business for Makhanda’s young footballers as both Makana LFA under 13 and under 15 leagues kicked off. There were some very interesting clashes and closely contested ones. Defending champions Sophia Stars had a very good start as their under 13s won 4-2 and 6-0 against Joza Callies and Golden Brothers respectively.

Newcomers Black Stars FC had mixed fortunes as they won their first game via a walkover after Eluxolweni failed to pitch up. On Sunday, they narrowly lost 2-3 against seasoned campaigners and tittle contenders Young Eagles. In another under-13 clash, old rivals Sakhulutsha and City Pirates played to a one-all draw. In the under-15s league Sophia stars beat Joza Callies 10-0 and went on to edge fellow tittle chasers Golden Brothers by 2-1.

Rookies Black Stars had a baptism by fire, losing to tittle contenders Young Eagles 8-1. Most Improved Lakhenathi had a good outing, drawing 1-1 with Grahamstown United and defeating Maru 4-0. Sophia Stars chairperson Lindisipho “Teko” Swaartbooi was pleased with the way his side had started, but said it was still too early. He said as Sophia Stars, they are completely against age cheating.

Black Stars chairperson Andile “Ace” Mpulani said about his side’s official debut, “I am very happy about our boys’ performance, as they were playing for the first time. I am not really worried about the results, as we are still learning and trying to adjust to the high standard of competition. We are way behind compared to other clubs in terms of fitness, but we will catch up as the season continues.”

He echoed Sophia’s sentiments about age cheating and urged club chairpersons and coaches to take the lead in the eradication of this problem, as the LFA would not be able to fight it without their help.