The St Andrew’s College Highland Festival takes place this weekend, 20-21 September 2019 in Makhanda (Grahamstown). Events over the two days include a Kilted Mile and 5km Fun Run/Walk in aid of Grahamstown SPCA, Ceilidh, Pipe Bands, Highland Dancing Competition, Entertainment Stage, Sheep Dog Show and Highland Games. There will also be a Children’s Entertainment Area and a Flea Market on Lower Field. The World Cup Rugby match between South Africa and New Zealand will also be screened live on big screens on Lower Field and in The Highlander.

All the activities will take place from The Highlander in Worcester Street and St Andrew’s College Lower Field.

The Festival – with the aim of bringing the Makhanda and surrounding communities together to celebrate all things Scottish with begin on Friday 20 September with the Ceilidh.

Ceilidh (pronounced kay-lee) will take place in the Highlander. A Ceilidh is an evening of Scottish and Irish music and dance and will surely go down as an evening to be remembered. The Ceilidh boasts a fine Roasted Scottish Spring Lamb served at the Highlander. There will be live entertainment throughout the evening. The evening will start at 5.30pm and tickets cost R150. For bookings, visit www.quicket.co.za or contact The Highlander on 046 622 3564.

The Saturday events start at 9am with the Kilted Mile and 5km Fun Run/Walk in aid of the Grahamstown SPCA. Entry fee is R20, R10 for children and R5 for dogs on a lead. This will be followed by the Highland Games and a Sheep Dog Show at 10am. The Highland Games will include a Tug-of-War, Atlas Ball Lift, Sled Push and Stone Put. Participants can enter as a team or individually. The Highland Dancing takes place at 1.30pm, with registration from 1pm.

For more information contact Murray Roodt m.roodt@sacschool.com 082 690 6868 or Lana Pretorius (Highland Dancing) johanandlana@gmail.com or 083 440 1033.