Cloudy with bagpipes, stories and sheepdogs

This weekend leading up to Heritage Day, Makhanda residents are spoiled for choice when it comes to sporting and cultural activities and just general fun stuff to do or watch. And while there’s welcome rain on the way, don’t let it put you off your Saturday plans – it’s likely to arrive only on Sunday.

Plays, storytelling and poetry with food, tea and coffee and treats plus a vibrant crafts market are yours this Saturday morning, 21 September, from 9am to 2pm at the Amazwi Heritage Carnival 2019. The venue is the Amazwi South African Museum of Literature (formerly NELM). While you’re there, wander around inside to enjoy and learn from the Museum’s exhibitions.

Here’s the programme:

9am-2pm: Arts, crafts and food stalls open

10am-10.30am: Storytelling for children in the Story Tree area

10am-10.30am: Play performance: ‘Kowie Street Remembrances’ in the Amazwi Theatre

10am-11am: Open mic poetry on cultural and natural heritage themes in the Humanature exhibition gallery

11am-midday: Writing workshop on heritage themes led by Crystal Warren in the Activity Room.

Midday to 1pm: Performances on African instruments by staff and students of the International Library of African Music in the Amazwi Theatre

1pm-1.30pm: Storytelling for children in the Story Tree area.

The St Andrew’s College Highland Festival over 20-21 September includes a Kilted Mile and 5km Fun Run/Walk in aid of Grahamstown SPCA, Ceilidh, Pipe Bands, Highland Dancing Competition, Entertainment Stage, Sheep Dog Show and Highland Games. There will also be a Children’s Entertainment Area and a Flea Market on Lower Field. The World Cup Rugby match between South Africa and New Zealand will be screened live on big screens on Lower Field and in The Highlander.

All the activities will take place from The Highlander in Worcester Street and St Andrew’s College Lower Field. Here’s the programme:

Saturday 20 September:

5.30pm for 6pm: Ceilidh begins with Piping in of the Haggis at 6pm

Saturday 21 September:

ALL DAY Flea Market on Lower Field (food and craft stalls) | Pipe Bands | Kids Entertainment | Highland Games (including Tractor Pull) | Live Music

9am: Kilted Mile and 5km Fun Run (in aid of SPCA).

10am: Sheep Dog Show

11.45am: Springboks vs New Zealand, Rugby World Cup Live Screening

1.30pm: Highland Dancing competition

A full sporting weekend starts off with a Makana Boxing Organisation Tournament at 11am on Saturday 21 September at the New Indoor Sports Centre.

The Grahamstown Brumbies rugby club is always entertaining to watch and their first-team match against Port Elizabeth rivals Missionvale kicks off at 3.30pm at the Oval. Expect no-holds-barred full-on action in this match and the 1st reserves curtain-raiser at 2.10pm in the same venue. Also expect a festive atmosphere as Brumbies fans pack the stadium and the PE team brings their home support.

Saturday afternoon also sees the Makana Local Football Association’s pre-season tournament at JD Dlepu stadium, starting with City Pirates v Sakhulutsha at 1pm. Newseekers play Sophia Stars at 3pm. Eleven Attackers have a bye.

If the weather allows, Sunday will see the under-13s in action at the same venue, with a total of eight matches scheduled for both fields (A and B), every hour on the hour starting at 9am and the last at midday.

The weather forecast for Saturday in Makhanda is a comfortable partly cloudy, going up to a 24C maximum – perfect for outdoor activities. Sunday is a cooler 18C maximum and 60% chance of rain.

Cloudy cold wet weather is expected to move in over the Eastern Cape overnight on Saturday into Sunday, confirms SA Weather’s Garth Sampson, with rain expected along the coast and adjacent interior up to the escarpment and possibly beyond.

The good news is that drought-stricken Adelaide and Bedford the forecast indicates figures above 10mm. The area between St Francis and Port Elizabeth is expected to only receive around 5-10mm.

“Conditions will gradually clear from the west on Monday,” Sampson said.