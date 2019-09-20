14-man Brumbies outclass Hankey

Despite playing with a 14-man side for 72 minutes, Makhanda’s top rugby club The Brumbies still managed to hammer Hankey Villagers 52-10 in their EPRU Super League Bottom 12 encounter at the Oval on Saturday. Brumbies also clinched an all important bonus point win.

A large crowd came out in their numbers and with strong support, it was the home side who didn’t disappoint. The Oval ground is known by fans as ‘Brumbies Park’ and most teams find it very difficult to beat the home side there. On Saturday, it was no different. The weather conditions were perfect as was the atmosphere inside the ground.

The Brumbies and Hankey Villagers showdown came at a crucial time in the closing stages of the competition. Both teams are in the top 5 and not far apart in position. The competition reaches its climax as the top 5 reach the play-offs.

The first half was rather scrappy for Brumbies who lost their lock forward Allen Loutz in the 8th minute of the first half. Loutz received a red card and was send off for the rest of the match. With one man down, the home side continued to play entertaining rugby.

Brumbies struggled in the first half with their scrums, with the big Hankey forwards coming at them. Brumbies eventually found their feet and played with their explosive backline. Their backs scored all the team’s eight tries and were unstoppable.

Glenwill “Boeta-Bolt” Lewis and Joe “Must-Go” Mqubuli both scored a hat-trick of tries. These two star players entertained the crowd. Leading points scorer for the club, Duane Brown, scored two tries and converted six, contributing 22 points on the day.

The second half was a one-way affair as the hosts opened the floodgates. While the visitors still enjoyed their dominance in the scrum, Brumbies brought on front rankers Tevin Pillay and Marvin Frazer, turning the tables and steadying the ship. Brumbies running with the ball from within their own in-goal area, resulted in the most wonderful long-ranged tries. But they found themselves on the wrong side of the law again and received two more yellow cards within the last 10 minutes of the game. They finished the game with 12 players – yet still managed to outrun the visitors. A simple clinical performance from the Brumbies who ran out deserved winners.

Brumbies head Coach Ricardo Abrahams said this weekend’s match against Missionvale was another must-win game.

“Our last game will be at home and this is like a quarter-finals – we need to beat Missionvale to reach the semi-final play-offs,” Abrahams said. “We are looking forward for this coming Saturday with our 16 men and ask our supporters to rally behind us again.”

The latest EPRU Super League Bottom 12 log:

1. African Bombers – 40

2. Aberdeen – 32

3. Hankey – 30

4. Brumbies – 29

5. Windvogel – 28

6. Kwaru – 26

7. Suburban – 25

8. Missionvale – 23

9. Motherwell – 19

10. Despatch – 18

11. Spring Roses – 17

12. Gelvan Wallabies – 12

