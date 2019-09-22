Taking over Joza’s streets!

Around 50 enthusiastic runners lined up at the Miki Yili Stadium start of the Joza Fun Run on Saturday 14 September. Hosted jointly by the Joza Karate Club and Mfuzo Boxing Camp, the organisation was excellent, with foolproof marshalling (a friendly face at every kilometre), water points and medals.

While Lubabalo Bokuva led for the first part of the 5km course, it was Junior Mungwera who bided his time, only to shoot ahead and back into the stadium in a blistering 15 minutes. Third male in was Siphosethu Kalase.

The top female places were Precious Nenguvuela, Slindokuhle Macwili and Nomakholwa Bosch.

Sponsors were Love Life from Nelson Mandela Metro with water for the runners, fruit and energy bars; Diamond Cash and Carry in Beaufort Street with fruit; Pick n Pay Pepper Grove Mall with a R100 voucher. Medals were donated by Joza Karate Club.

The event also had the support of Albany Saints and Sinners Multisport Club and of course, Grocott’s Mail was there to capture the action.

The event was to raise funds for the clubs’ two annual events: The Joza Karate Club’s tournament at Folley’s Indoor Sport Centre on 5 October, and Mfuzo Boxing Camp’s tournament later in the month.\

The club’s Mfuzo Dyira said the objective of the two clubs was to encourage physical activity among the youth.

“It was a first joint venture and we’re planning to do it again next September,” he said. “In terms of numbers, we were a bit disappointed, but we are very pleased that we have achieved our goal. Next year it will be a bit bigger. A big thank you to everyone that participated and ensured that the event was a success.

“Thank you to the leaders of the local running organisations for support . We look forward to the 2020 Joza Fun Run!”

Head Coach Tyson Dibela said, the partnership between the boxing and karate clubs worked well.

“Our boxers and fellow community members had a good time and we’d like to think the sponsors for helping make this a successful event. This joint thing – it means a lot to our boxing club and our boxers. Looking forward to 2020!

Joza Karate Club’s Mzwandile Matebese thanked everyone who supported the event – the participants, and the marshalls and Makana Traffic Department for ensuring the safety of the runners.

“As organisers we would like to make this an annual event and we’re looking forward to hosting it again in 2020.”

Grocott’s Mail found this to be a well organised event worth supporting that’s clearly here to stay. We think it’s going to grow from strength to strength, along with the clubs that organise it.