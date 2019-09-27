Books, spekboom and soccer… and then some rain

Tomorrow will be a very good day for alien-busting in Botanical Gardens, buying books and spekboom and socialising at the Friends of the Library mini-fete, and watching soccer and cricket. With a very good chance of some decent rainfall moving into Makhanda and our neighbouring drought-hit areas on Sunday afternoon through into Monday, it looks like Sunday morning’s league cricket match could go ahead – provided they start early.

“Heavy falls in excess of 50mm are expected along the South Coast and adjacent interior between Plettenberg Bay and Joubertina,” the South African Weather Service’s Garth Sampson says.

This is where the main catchment area of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro is.

Localised flooding could also be expect in areas west of St Francis, where more than 20mm is expected. Falls of around 15mm are expected in the areas between Port Elizabeth and Port Alfred

“Although rain is expected areas east of Port Alfred, these falls are not expected to be significant,” Sampson said.

Areas such as Adelaide and Graaff Reinet could expect around 10mm.

But while the rain will be a welcome respite from the dust, the drought is far from over. “People are advised to use water sparingly, as the seasonal forecast shows below average rainfall for the rest of the year,” Sampson said.

Here in Makhanda, a hot, dry Saturday is predicted at 13C to 26C with Sunday promising a 60% chance of rain and temperatures a much cooler 10C to 22C. Monday and Tuesday will be cold (16C maximum) with 30% chance of rain Monday, none predicted for Tuesday.

The weather for Thursday’s Zombie Fun Walk/ Run in aid of the SPCA is going to be dry and cool, says SA Weather. Book the date! (details below)

In case you missed today’s edition of Grocott’s Mail (always free – find it at your favourite shop, restaurant, school, clinic or library), here’s what’s happening this weekend:

FRIDAY 27 SEPTEMBER

MOVIES AT THE MONUMENT

6pm – Every Day (PG13) (1h37m)

Sixteen-year-old Rhiannon falls in love with A, a mysterious spirit who inhabits a different body every day. Feeling an unmatched connection, Rhiannon and A try to find each other on a daily basis, always unsure of what or who the next day will bring. Soon, the realities of loving someone who is a different person every 24 hours starts to take its toll, leaving Rhiannon and A to face the hardest decision either has ever had to make.

Watch the Trailer: https://youtu.be/GyGnoZCZaoQ

8.15pm – Stroop: Journey into the Rhino Horn War (2h14m) DOCUMENTARY

A 4 year investigation into South Africa’s rhino poaching crisis involved going against some of the most nasty criminal networks. And alongside the rangers in South Africa’s rhino sanctuaries the filmmakers move directly into the firing line. Then to Asia where Stroop asks whether there’s any basis to the horn’s popularity as a cancer cure? This epic investigation exposes a unique panorama of the global trade in rhino horn. “This is the most emotive documentary I have ever watched and I believe that Stroop will alter the course of rhino conservation.” Sunday Times. The film was awarded several festival awards, including the Green Tenacity Award by judges of the San Francisco Green Film Festival ahead of its premiere.

Watch the Trailer: https://youtu.be/BEKIWa2TbWY HOW TO JOIN

You can join for an annual membership fee of just R20 for an individual (adult, student or pensioner) or R50 for families. Once you’re a member, you can purchase bundles of 2, 5, 10, 15 or 20 movies. Visit their website: www.monumentmovies.co.za and join up or you can join in person at the venue. Movies are screened in the Olive Schreiner Theatre at the Monument from 6pm.

REDDITS POETRY

6pm for 6.30pm until 8.30pm at Cafe D’Vine, 31 New Street. It coincides with the big Literature & Ecology Colloquium at Amazwi (NELM) whose theme is Water. If you have something watery to read please feel free to share it. Please come along – and bring your friends.

SATURDAY 28 SEPTEMBER

BOTANICAL GARDENS CLEANUP AND PARKRUN

8am to 10am Rhodes University’s Centre for Biological Control has partnered with ParkRun Grahamstown, Working for Water Albany and Rhodes University’s Grounds and Garden to clear the invasive species in the Botanical Gardens. It is also Grahamstown’s ParkRun’s 5th Birthday! Come join us to clean up our Botanical Gardens of both invasive species and litter. We will be starting at 8am and ending at 10am.

CYCLATHON

2019 Cyclathon – Cycle with us to raise funds for Mufuzo Boxing Club. RU Health Suite, African Street. 8am-8pm

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY FETE

9am-11am Trinity Hall, Hill Street. The Friends of the Library’s 20th birthday and our 15th annual fete – please come and join us for a fun-filled morning and help us make this year’s fete the best ever! White Elephant stall, plants and flowers, tea and cake and piles of exciting books to rummage through in search of bargains. Funds raised go to improving and supplementing the library services that Grahamstown Public Libraries provide.

FAMILY FUN

SA Prep – Mini Olympics. Join St Andrew’s Prep for a Fun Family Day for children 0-6 years. Prep Gardens. 09:30 to 11:00

ENVIRONMENTAL TRAINING OPEN DAY

Ulovane Environmental Training Open Day. Meet the team and view the facilities and get information on our courses. Amakhala Game Reserve. 11:00 to 13:00.

MUSIC FUNDRAISER FOR SPCA

Santa Cause for Paws Charity Event. Join the musicians of Makhanda for the annual Santa Cause for Paws event! SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street. 7pm

1820 SETTLERS ASSOCIATION LUNCH AND TALK

Midday Speaker: Francois Hendrikz. Topic: ‘The History of SALB (South African library for the Blind) – 100 years of service’ at the Long Room, the Highlander. Midday: drinks; 12:30pm: talk; 1pm: lunch. Cost of lunch: R70. RSVP by Thursday 26 September for catering to Pauline Henson at 046 622 4814 or p.henson@telkomsa.net or Fleur Way-Jones f.way-jones@am.org.za. All welcome.

MOVIES AT THE MONUMENT

SPECIAL SCREENING: 2pm Saturday, 28 September at the Monument

ROYAL OPERA HOUSE production of FAUST (PG) (3hrs incl interval)

Music: Charles-François Gounod

Libretto: Jules Barbier and Michel Carré

Director: David McVicar

Experience the decadence and elegance of 1870s Paris in David McVicar’s spectacular production of Gounod’s best-loved opera. Disillusioned with life, the aged philosopher Faust calls upon Satan to help him. The devil Méphistophélès appears and strikes a bargain with the philosopher: he will give him youth and the love of the beautiful Marguerite, if Faust will hand over his soul. Faust agrees, and Méphistophélès arranges matters so that Marguerite loses interest in her suitor Siébel and becomes infatuated with Faust.

Tickets are R75 for adults & R65 for students and pensioners. Movie Club members get a further R10 off.

CRICKET

GCB LEAGUE

Rhodes vs Manley Flats at Prospect

Southwell vs Salem at Southwell

SCHOOLS

Kingswood College Seniors vs St Andrew’s College starting from 9.30am

Kingswood College Juniors vs St Andrew’s Prep starting from 9am

SOCCER

Under 13 League at JD Dlepu

9am Jacaranda Aces vs Lakhenathi at JD A. Sophia Stars vs Newtown City at JD B.

10am Sakhulutsha vs Joza Callies at JD A, New Seekers vs Golden Brothers at JD B.

11am Eluxolweni vs Young Killers at JD A, Black Stars vs African Spears at JD B.

12pm City Pirates vs Fingo at JD A, Cameroon vs Maru at JD B.

BASKETBALL

St Andrew’s College – various matches

BOYS WATERPOLO

St Andrew’s College U14A vs Kearsney College and Clifton School

SUNDAY 29 SEPTEMBER

CRICKET

GCB League

Rhodes vs Makana Sona at Prospect Field, Rhodes University

COMING UP – DON’T MISS…

TUESDAY 1 OCTOBER

PROBUS CLUB LUNCHEON

Midday at The Highlander. Speaker: Chad Keates will speak on ‘Snakes of Albany’. For more information contact R Barnard 082 461 7864.

WEDNESDAY 2 OCTOBER

THE FIRST WORLD CHAMPIONS

7pm at The Wyvern, Kingswood College. Exploring the origins of the unique rivalry between the All Blacks and the Springboks: Two countries united in their passion for rugby, but divided by their politics. A forgotten Springbok tour of New Zealand in 1937 provides the platform and characters through which Michael Charton brings this story to life. Book via Quicket or contact Victoria Mallett on 083 633 1486, email vjbmallett@gmail.com. Limited tickets R250 per head includes snacks.

THURSDAY 3 OCTOBER

ZOMBIE FUN WALK/RUN 1.5km and 5km

4pm at Graeme College’s Junor Field in aid of Grahamstown SPCA. Registration from 4pm. Start: Junior Field Withypool Road. Entry: Adults R25 (free zombie headband for 1st 200 entries). Children under 12, R15 (includes Zombie medal and Zombie lollipop). Dogs R10 (including Zombie party pack).

My Father’s Coat

6pm Kingswood College Chapel. LEAD, Kingswood’s Leadership Institute presents the critically acclaimed story by Michael Charton of South Africa’s incredible history. Charton tells the story through the eyes of five prominent and directly-interlinked protagonists spanning 200 turbulent years: Mzilikazi, Kruger, Rhodes, Smuts and Mandela. R150 per ticket via Quicket or contact Victoria Mallett on 083 633 1486, email vjbmallett@gmail.com.

FRIDAY 4 OCTOBER

Endurance – Shackleton’s Way

6pm Graemian Centre, Graeme College. Shackleton’s ship was crushed by the ice in 1915, leaving 28 men and 57 dogs floating on the ice of the Weddell Sea. What followed is considered the greatest survival story of the modern age. Almost two years of indescribable difficulty before every man escaped alive. Presented by Rob Caskie. 6pm light meal and Steel band entertainment. 7pm sharp Endurance –Shackleton’s Way. R100 per person; R75 for scholars. To book: amy@amakhala.co.za

SATURDAY 5 OCTOBER

KARATE

Joza Karate Championships

8am is the official opening and events will continue throughout the day: All styles, ages and grades will be competing in this event organised by Joza Karate Club at Foley’s Multisport Centre. Spectators welcome (R20 adults, R10 scholars, under-5 free). Enquiries: Mzwandile Matebese 073 394 4771 or Mzwandile.Matebese@eskom.co.za

ST PATRICK’S FETE AND POP-UP MARKET

10am to 2pm. There will be lots of items available. Contact Erica Gornall gornalls@albanynet.co. za.

RIEBEEK-OOS BASAAR

11am NG Kerk Riebeek-Oos. Plaasbasaar, heerlike saam kuier dag, met baie te koop, te eet en te geniet! – Farm style fete with lots to buy, eat and enjoy. Strauss de Jager (083 633 0881) or Jo Hoole (087 701 5309).

WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT EVENT

Midday to 6pm at the Indoor Sports Centre, Joza. Dress code: Jeans and Heels. R150 per person and tickets are available from 067 3232 720 or 078 1017 518. Various speakers, entertainment and refreshments.