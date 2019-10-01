Social grant raise for October 2019

The Child Support and Grant-in-aid grants will increase to R430 per child, per month as from today 1 October 2019, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) said in a media statement today. This was in

line with the announcement made by the Minister of Finance in the Budget Speech earlier

this year.

SASSA said October grants were available as from today, 1 October 2019.

“Grants can be collected at ATM’s, merchant stores or the Post Office. Beneficiaries who receive their grants at cash pay points will continue to receive their grants on normal days as communicated to them during their last payment.”

Social grants are usually paid from the first of every month except in months where the 1st falls on a weekend or public holiday, in which case grants are available on the last working day before the 1st.

For further clarity, social grant beneficiaries are encouraged to call SASSA’s toll-free customer care line on 0800 60 10 100