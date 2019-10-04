Cricket in focus at international conference

STAFF REPORTER

Eight researchers from Rhodes University were among more than 100 delegates from 20 different countries around the world attending a high-level sports science conference on cricket during the ICC Cricket World Cup earlier this year.

The 6th World Congress of Science and Medicine in Cricket Conference (WCSMC) took place from 8 to 11 July 2019 at Loughborough University in Britain, during the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup. Loughborough, in Leicestershire, has been rated as the best university in the world for sports-related subjects in the global Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) higher education league table for the past three years. It houses the School of Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences.

The purpose of the conference was to facilitate constructive dialogue and collaboration on themes relevant to sports scientists, sports medicine practitioners, physiologists, academics, teachers, students, administrators and coaches with an interest in the latest research in cricket.

There were enlightening keynote lectures and presentations divided into several topics: batting and bowling adaptation and injury prevention, talent identification and development, strength and conditioning, preparation, stress and technology in cricket.

Alongside the main conference sessions, additional sales demonstrations (VICON, iMeasure and Batfast), social events (Loughborough vs delegate cricket match) and workshops (fast bowling, strength and conditioning in elite players, and emergency care in cricket) enriched the programme.

The cricket research group, led by Professor Candice Christie, Associate Professor in Rhodes University’s Human Kinetics and Ergonomics Department, formed the largest.

The conference allowed for prospective research collaborations, and insight on solutions to practical problems in cricket. Attendance by the group from Rhodes University was supported by the National Research Fund, Rhodes University, Rhodes University Sport Foundation and Rhodes University Alumni.