Jasson at the helm for Willows

Seviano Jasson is back as captain to lead the Willows Cricket Club this season in its 30th Anniversary Celebrations. He was captain of the side a couple of years ago and under his leadership the club did extremely well, finishing runner-up in the GCB 1st League as well as winning the GCB Central Albany 1st League. He was again entrusted with the captaincy at the club’s recent AGM. His vice captains will be Marquin Loutz and Tando Ngcete.

The Club also elected its Office Bearers who will serve for two years:

President – Jannie Coltman

Vice President – Xanephan May

Treasurer – Percival Brooks

Secretary/PRO – Chesley Daniels

Additional Members – Tony May, Matthew Jeggels and Alcon Jasson

Team Managers – Matthew Jeggels and Tony May

The GCB season will officially kick off this coming weekend, 5 October.