Local stars on stage in Symphony Concert

Makhanda’s own musical stars will feature in a Symphony Concert by the Free State Youth Orchestra (FSYO) at the Monument this Sunday, 6 October 2019. The event is hosted by the Department of Music and Musicology at Rhodes University.
Conducted by popular South African conductor Alexander Fokkens, the FSYO will be flanked by students in the Rhodes Orchestra, the Rhodes Vocal Ensemble and the Rhodes Chamber Choir in an exciting youth musical performance. The collaboration between the musicians includes intensive rehearsals, masterclasses, peer learning and social interaction.
Soloists Samson Diamond (violin), Masi Mbube (voice), Garreth Robertson (piano) and Catherine Foxcroft (piano) will perform Classical favourites. In addition to presenting Beethoven Symphony No 7 and excerpts from Mozart’s Magic Flute, the programme also presents Invictus, composed specifically for this concert by South African composer Gareth Walwyn, and Ingoma by Hendrik Hofmeyr.
The DSG/SAC String Ensemble will perform the curtain raiser, and RU BMus Hon student Emma Parlabean will perform her original compositions with her band at the Cheese and Wine reception after the concert.
Proceeds from this concert fund the BMus first-year student bursary which has been awarded annually since 2016.
The concert is at 3pm on Sunday 6 October 2019 in the Guy Butler Theatre, Settlers Monument. Tickets are R100 (adult), R50 (pensioners and students) and R40 (block bookings). Bookings: music@ru.ac.za and available at the door. Additional tickets for the Cheese and Wine Reception tickets R80 (only via pre-bookings).
The Free State Youth Orchestra (FSYO)
The best young instrumentalists in the province from all backgrounds have the unique opportunity to gain invaluable professional experience by playing in the Free State Youth Orchestra, managed by the Free State Symphony Orchestra since 2009.
The FSYO endeavours to find a system that strives to copy the systems that were in place
Bloemfontein was for many years the hub of music education in central South Africa and using previous models, the FSYO has partnered with the Odeion School of Music, Odeion String Quartet and the University of the Free State to create an experience that will give learners the opportunity to follow a seamless path in music education: working within their school programmes, complimented by training and exposure to a high level youth orchestra that utilises the students at the OSM and UFS, leading them to continue their musical training at the Odeion School of Music and University of the Free State and ultimately giving them the potential to play in the professional Free State Symphony Orchestra.
The Orchestra is made up of Odeion School of Music and University of the Free State students as well as students of the highest level on all instruments from the High Schools in the Free State. They perform a high level of symphonic repertoire, performing repertoire from all the eras and working with local and international musicians.