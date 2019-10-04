Local stars on stage in Symphony Concert

Makhanda’s own musical stars will feature in a Symphony Concert by the Free State Youth Orchestra (FSYO) at the Monument this Sunday, 6 October 2019. The event is hosted by the Department of Music and Musicology at Rhodes University.

Conducted by popular South African conductor Alexander Fokkens, the FSYO will be flanked by students in the Rhodes Orchestra, the Rhodes Vocal Ensemble and the Rhodes Chamber Choir in an exciting youth musical performance. The collaboration between the musicians includes intensive rehearsals, masterclasses, peer learning and social interaction.

Soloists Samson Diamond (violin), Masi Mbube (voice), Garreth Robertson (piano) and Catherine Foxcroft (piano) will perform Classical favourites. In addition to presenting Beethoven Symphony No 7 and excerpts from Mozart’s Magic Flute, the programme also presents Invictus, composed specifically for this concert by South African composer Gareth Walwyn, and Ingoma by Hendrik Hofmeyr.

The DSG/SAC String Ensemble will perform the curtain raiser, and RU BMus Hon student Emma Parlabean will perform her original compositions with her band at the Cheese and Wine reception after the concert.

Proceeds from this concert fund the BMus first-year student bursary which has been awarded annually since 2016.

The concert is at 3pm on Sunday 6 October 2019 in the Guy Butler Theatre, Settlers Monument. Tickets are R100 (adult), R50 (pensioners and students) and R40 (block bookings). Bookings: music@ru.ac.za and available at the door. Additional tickets for the Cheese and Wine Reception tickets R80 (only via pre-bookings).