High fashion in the making at Buyel’ Ekhaya

World-renowned African designer Fred Eboka of House of Eboka and Palesa Mokubung founder of the acclaimed fashion label Mantsho, is facilitating the 4th annual Buyel’ekhaya Fashion Development Programme Workshop, 10 and 11 October at the Miriam Makeba Centre of Performing Arts in East London.

The two designers are hosting over 100 young aspiring Eastern Cape fashion designers on the days, sharing their extensive knowledge of the fashion industry, and covering a wide range of topics including case studies of their own success. Creative portfolios of candidate designers will be adjudicated on after which 10 successful young aspirants will be announced as beneficiaries of a 10- day mentorship programme with Mokubung at her Johannesburg studios from 21 October to 1 November 2019. Fred Eboka’s passion for fashion started at Philadelphia visual communication at Tyler School of Art, Temple University. He launched his first studio at Chestnut Hill Philadelphia, he judged Smirnoff International for four years and also represented South Africa in many international fashion shows alongside Versace. His clientele includes the former first lady of South Africa, Graca Machel and the current first lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe as well as Grammy Award nominees and high-profile clients.

Palesa Mokubung is the founder and creative director of the label Mantsho – the first African design house to collaborate with international retail giant H&M. Since its inception in 2004, Mantsho has graced SA Fashion Week and numerous runways in the world such as Milan, New York, Brazil, Greece, Sweden, Nigeria, Senegal, Ethiopia etc. Mantsho will be the lead designer for the Sun Met 2020 which is Africa’s richest horse racing event. This year, Palesa received the GQ Best Dressed Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award at Free State Fashion Week.



In their time at the Mantsho Studios, the 10 young designers will gain knowledge on the business of fashion and produce garments to be showcased at the distinctly Afrocentric 4th Annual Buyel’ekhaya Fashion Show to be held on 13 December at Hemingways Mall, East London alongside Palesa Mokubung, Laduma Ngxokolo, Linda Sithole and Mzukisis Mbane. The purpose of the showcase is to create a platform for exposure of emerging Eastern Cape designers through the power of association with renowned brands as well as to complete a holistic developmental experience for them, providing critical experience.