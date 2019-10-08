By DON BRYCE

Saturday 28 September will see the annual Wizards on Wheels Car Show taking place at Port Rex Technical High School in East London. This event was founded in 2005, and has grown year by year. The show is for all motoring enthusiasts and new car and motorcycle dealers who would like to get together and display their vehicles. The WOW show attracts exhibitors from as far as Port Elizabeth, Queenstown as well as other centres. Organiser Barry Gradwell said that the 2018 WOW show had been very successful, and this year’s event promises to be even better.

The whole family is catered for, with the inclusion of food stalls, and a mini flea market, plus car related stalls. The “Toolshed”; which is the fathers’ and old boys’ club at the school, will be open for the thirsty and those wanting to follow sport on the big screen.

Exhibitors don’t need to belong to motoring clubs. The show is open to any interesting vehicle whether it be a car or bike or anything that is considered special and worthy of being shown off. Even if it is a work in progress, and can be brought to the show, it is more than welcome. There is still space for food stalls, craft stalls, flea market stalls and commercial stalls, so whether it be Dinky toys, clothing, car parts, sweets and treats or whatever else you would like to sell, bring it along. As usual, new vehicle dealers are more than welcome to display.

Anyone interested in having a car or motorcycle-related stall on the day can contact Heather Bridger on 076 144 8376 or 043 736 2698 to book a spot. Contact person for food stalls and craft stalls is Alwyn Schoeman on 083 4613138. Those interested in displaying vehicles can contact Vaughn Smith on 082 345 8086, Barry Gradwell on 083 518 9600 or Kevin Clayton on 083 500 6185.

Vehicle exhibitors will have free entry for driver and one passenger. Cost for spectators is R30 for adults and R10 for scholars.

Gates will be open from 7am for exhibitors, who must be parked and set up by no later than 9am. Gates will be open to spectators from 10am.