SAPS seek assistance in N2 death case

On 16 September 2019 at approximately 7.30pm, Melumzi Maku aged 31 from Woodlands location, Peddie in the Eastern Cape was hitchhiking to his home from Grahamstown. He was run over by an unknown vehicle on the yellow line of the N2 bypass. A case of culpable homicide was opened for investigation.

Several enquiries have been made and no positive information was received. A piece of a vehicle was retrieved from the crime scene.

The SAPS is appealing to any person who may have any information on this tragic incident to contact Detective Warrant Officer Christelle Fullarton of the Grahamstown Detective Service on 082 301 9048 or the crime stop number on 086 001 0111.