Search, patrols after farm robbery

Patrols and an intensive search are under way after an armed robbery on a farm west of Makhanda (Grahamstown) between 11am and 11.30am Thursday 10 October.

“It is alleged that five men arrived at the farm, near Sevenfountains, and tied up staff.,” Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said.

They took various belongings including two firearms, a rifle and a pistol, and fled. No one was injured Govender said .

“The vehicle that the suspects were travelling in a Nissan LDV was recovered in Alexandria.

“The suspects are still at large,” Govender said. “We are searching for 5 males who are on foot, wearing dark clothes and one has dark brown cap and they are carrying property in bags. SAPS experts are on the scenes currently and patrols are being conducted in the area.”

Any person who may have information on the suspects are urged not to approach them, instead contact the crime stop number on 0860 10111.