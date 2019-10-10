World Sight Day – how are your eyes?

By SINESIPHO GOQWANA

Today marks the 18th annual World Sight Day. This day is held on the second week of October

and is co-ordinated by The International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, together

with the World health Organization.

World Sight Day aims to raise awareness on vision impairments with the theme for this year being: Vision First.

These impairments include blindness, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and cataracts.

The Agency argues that millions of people around the world go blind or suffer from vision impairment due

to causes that could be treated or preventable. It is therefore imperative that everyone has their

eyes examined every two years for optimal ocular health.