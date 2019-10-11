It’s raining (only) talent this weekend

Sadly there’s no rain predicted for this weekend, but along with moderate temperatures and partial cloud, it’s ideal for outdoor activity and watching young talent in action.

Below is the full combined list of events from Makana Tourism and Grocott’s Mail’s event listings, and here’s a brief look at some of this weekend’s highlights – including the weather.

Grocott’s Mail asked Senior Forecaster at the South African Weather Service Deon van der Mescht for an overview of the weekend weather in Makhanda, Port Alfred and Bedford.

“Tomorrow is sunny but cool,” Van der Mescht said. Here in Makhanda temperatures are forecast at 8-23 with a 10kt southerly wind.

“So temperatures will stay in the cool range, and there won’t be rain, but mist will move in overnight on Saturday.”

Sunday is forecast at 8-20 Partly cloudy with the wind a stronger 15kt east-south-easterly.

“Unfortunately I don’t see any rain for that area at all,” Van der Mescht said.

MOVIES

Start your weekend tonight with Movies at the Monument. ‘The Theory of Everything’ at 8pm is the amazing story of physicist and cosmological genius Stephen Hawking, his marriage to Jane Wilde and the new ground they broke in medicine and science.

Tomorrow is a feast of sport, with soccer, cricket and boxing on offer.

To start off, there’s parkrun – every Saturday at 8am at the Lucas Street entrance of Botanical Gardens.

KFC Mini-Cricket cracks off at the Oval at 9am on Saturday, where our future stars will be in action for two hours under the expert eye of a group of top coaches. From 10am the youthful local Willows team will be in action against Salem at Prospect Field at Rhodes as the local cricket league moves into its second weekend. More cricket at Prospect on Sunday (Shrews vs Tiger Titans).

On Saturday morning, the Makana Local Football Association under-13s and under-15s will play league matches at JD Dlephu every hour on the hour starting at 9am with the last match starting at midday.

And then with the first bout beginning at midday, the very light and airy Hlalani indoor sport centre is the place to be for Mfuzo Boxing Camp’s 24th Anniversary Tournament. This city produces champions – be among the first to see into the future by watching these young boxers in action!

MUSIC

If music is your first love, there’s fulfilment on Saturday afternoon in Noluthando Hall, where the talented and hard-working musicians of Access Music Project will perform their end-of-year concert. Be there by 1.30pm.

And on Sunday, visiting Cape Town choir, the Choir of Holy Nativity Church, Blackheath, will be singing at the 9.30am and 5pm services at the Cathedral.

Looking ahead to next weekend, we’re looking forward to the Graeme College Fun Day that starts at 1pm on Friday 18 October, and the Makhanda Kwantu Choir’s last concert of the year in the Rhodes Chapel at 3pm on Sunday 20 October.

THE GREAT BIG MAKHANDA LIST

FRIDAY 11 OCTOBER, 2019

Monument Movie Club. LUIS & THE ALIENS – 6pm – and THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING – 8.15pm. Olive Schreiner Hall.

SATURDAY 12 OCTOBER, 2019

8am Park Run, Botanical Gardens, Lucas Ave.

BOXING

Mfuzo Boxing Camp’s 24th Anniversary Tournament, Foley’s Ground (Hlalani Hall). Weigh-in from 9am, bouts start at midday. Teams from all over Eastern Cape will be present. Contact 078 366 6987.

SOCCER

U13 & U15 Junior League:

9am City Pirates vs Golden Brothers at JD A, Young Eagles vs Maru at JD Dlephu B-field

10am Future Stars vs Lakhenathi at JD A, Newtown City vs Fingo United at JD B.

11am Young Eagles vs Maru at JD A, Sakhulutsha vs Grahamstown United at JD B.

12pm Newtown City vs Fingo United at JD A, Future Stars vs Lakhenathi at JD B.

CRICKET

1st League

Willows vs Salem (Prospect)

Sidbury vs Makana Sona

Cuylerville vs Rhodes

Manleys Flats vs Port Alfred

2nd League

Kenton vs Cuylerville

Southwell vs Sidbury

Salem vs Manleys

Station Hill vs Rainbows

Port Alfred vs Swallows

Early Birds vs Shrews

QUIET AFTERNOON

2pm At the Community of the Resurrection Sisters, 25 Donkin Street (red door). Please note the new venue.

1820 SETTLERS ASSOCIATION LUNCH/TALK

12pm at the Long Room, the Highlander, Worcester Street Speaker: Dr Helen James, Albany Museum. Topic:. History of Mayfly Research in Africa and future visions. Time: 12.30pm talk, 1pm lunch. Cost of lunch: R70. Contact Pauline Henson at 046 622 4814 or p.henson@telkomsa.net or Fleur Way-Jones f.way-jones@am.org.za. All welcome.BOOK LAUNCH

BOOK LAUNCH: ECCA POETS

11am to 11.45am at the Vula Vista Conference Venue, The Edge Mountain Retreat, Hogsback. The launch of “Greater Matter A Journey of Poems to Death and Beyond” by Silke Heiss, published in association with Poetree Publications. Silke Heiss 074 132 3101/066 254 6846 or http://www.facebook.com/GiveYourWritingTheEdge or http://www.silkeheiss.co.za. Entry is free. Books cost R275.

AMP END-OF-YEAR CONCERT

1.30pm at Nombulelo Hall. It will feature AMP’s Marimba Partners, Big Band, String Ensemble, Vocal Ensemble and Soloists. Free entry and donations are welcome. For more information contact 0711214081 or amp@accessmusic.org.za

BOOK LAUNCH: ECCA POETS

6pm to 7pm at The Rose Theatre, Starways Art Centre, Hogsback. Ecca Poets Brian Walter, Olwethu Mxoli, John van Wyngaard and Silke Heiss launch the latest Ecca publication, featuring their poems alongside fellow-poets Ed Burle, Lara Kirsten, Jacques Coetzee and Cathal Lagan. This is another stunning collection by a group of poet friends, fiercely loyal to each other as well as to the Muse. Contact Gwyneth 0829285770 http://eccapoets.blogspot.com. Entry R50 covers wine and snacks. Books R100

SUNDAY 13 OCTOBER

GUEST CHOIR

9.30am. The Choir of Holy Nativity Church, Blackheath, Cape Town will sing at the following services at the Cathedral of St Michael & St George: 9.30am Sung Eucharist; 5pm Choral Evensong. The choir’s tour will feature music by Rawsthorne, Archer, Noble and Stanford. Contact: Cathedral Parish Office, 046 622 2445.

CRICKET

Shrews vs Tiger Titans (Prospect)

Southwell 1st vs Rhodes

Trinity Cafe Colloquia

COLLOQUIUM ON VALUES AND MORALITY

6.30pm at Trinity Presbyterian Church Hall, Hill Street. Topic: Christian perspectives on origins: III – Values, conscience and morality. Speakers: Ms Janet Chisaka (Sociology), Prof Chris de Wet (Anthropology)

MONDAY 14 OCTOBER

6.30pm Workshop – Juicing and Smoothies. Venue tbc.

WEDNESDAY 16 OCTOBER

6.30pm Vice Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award 2018. Dr Siphokazi Magadla will present: “Tragicomic hope, nokuzinza as black matriarchal inheritance”. All welcome. Eden Grove Blue, Lucas Avenue.

THURSDAY 17 OCTOBER

KWC 125 Jubilee Compassberg Hike. As part of our 125 Jubilee Celebrations Kingswoodians are invited to join us for a hike to the summit if the Compassberg. Until Sunday 20 October.

St Andrew’s College Positive Education Conference. The conference will feature Associate Professor Mathew White of the University of Adelaide as the keynote speaker. Until Friday 18 October.

FRIDAY 18 OCTOBER

GRAEME FUN DAY

1pm Graeme College’s annual family fun fair is filled to the brim with so many family fun activities planned including quad bikes, mountain bike race, local crafters, train rides, face painting, white elephant stall, air riffle, tombola, table tennis and so much more. There will be wine and cheese, a tea garden, pancakes, chip and dip, a spit braai, Irish coffees etc. Too many to mention! We hope to see you there.

4pm Graeme College Mountain Bike event. Join us for our mountain bike 8-10km Course at our Family Fun Fair.

5pm Graeme College Cross Country Team Relay. Bring your team and participate in our Cross Country team relay at our Family Fun Fair. Somerset Field.

6.30pm Book Launch – After Dawn: Hope After State Capture. Join us for the launch of RU Alumni Mcebisi Jonas’s new book. All welcome. Eden Grove Red, Lucas Avenue.

2pm Movies at the Monument. AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Broadway musical. Olive Schreiner Hall.

SUNDAY 20 OCTOBER

MAKHANDA KWANTU CHOIR CONCERT

3pm at The Rhodes Chapel. The Ovation Award Winning community Choir will be singing for the last time in 2019. The Concert will be celebrating a successful choir year. The choir will be singing an exciting new repertoire with some favourites from their Festival programme. They will be launching their fundraising efforts for their international tour and participation in the 11th World Choir Games, Belgium, in July 2020. Entry is free and there will be a retiring collection at the end of the concert.