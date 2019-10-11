Message about the water

Jeannie Wallace McKeown wrote and shared this poem when water cuts intended to save water instead resulted in burst pipes throughout Makhanda’s old infrastructure and thousands of litres were wasted through the resulting leaks.

From now on

the water will be turned off

on Sundays and Wednesdays

from 6 to 6, and maybe at night too,

because the people

working for the municipality

don’t know how to explain

the loss of water

when there are 10 to 13 megalitres

being produced each day

by the treatment works.

They think it must be being used

by unthinking persons here in the town.

They think more restrictions

will solve the problem of the

missing megalitres.

But the maths doesn’t add up.

The on off on off on off of the valves

fills the ageing pipes with air

and they blow, break, burst;

water cascades down the streets.

No plumbers to fix it. The plumbers

have left, and the engineers,

and the only ones left are the ones

who cannot think

how to start fixing a problem

so they turn it off instead,

ignore the ringing ringing ringing

of phones, residents calling

To say that the water

has escaped again,

broken its bonds,

and is running freely

through the streets of town,

while all the taps are dry.