Ready, steady, read!

Over 300 free books were recently gladly received by children and parents from a wheelbarrow outside the Lebone Centre.

The books were donated by Book Dash, an organisation of creative volunteers that creates new African storybooks that anyone can freely print, translate and distribute.

The wheelbarrow distribution was one of a number of events organised by the Lebone Centre and other partners this week in celebration of Literacy Month and National Book Week.

The initiatives were designed to tackle the fact that many families are not able to buy books, and many children do not know the joy of owning books of their own. The problem has to be addressed with some urgency on a number of fronts as nearly 80% of children in our country are unable to read for meaning by Grade 4.