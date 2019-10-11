Strong start to season for Graeme

The Graeme U13 tennis team enjoyed an emphatic set of results on Friday. They had a very convincing day against neighbours Kingswood, winning all 12 matches. The final game score was 48-12 in the singles, 24-7 in the doubles and obviously 72-19 overall.

In Cricket news, Graeme batted first on a lifeless pitch against Victoria Park on Saturday. Although slow going, the Graeme side batted maturely around Lakhanya Sam who batted superbly yet again for 92. Riaan Labuschagne (42*) helped the team get to a solid total of 238/ 6 after 50 overs. In reply, the Port Elizabeth side also found surviving easier than scoring. Young Viwe Gana picked up his best figures for the Graeme 1st XI with 4 for 43, as VP ended on 198/ 7 after their 50 overs. Graeme won by 39 runs.

In a strange turnaround, Victoria Park started off superbly against Graeme in the u14A match, but collapsed badly to end on 108 all out. Graeme started off well although lost towards the end to win by 5 wickets.

The Graeme seconds came short against the Nico Malan 1st XI after being bowled out for 72. Nico Malan won easily by 7 wickets. The U15A side also play Nico Malan and Lagon Oerson scored a superb 128 taking his team to 233 all out. In reply Nico Maan were 81 all out, with Graeme winning by 152 runs.

The Graeme junior school were emphatic in their matches against Muir. In the U13A game, Muir were bowled out for 64. In reply Luphelo Mdyesha (50 not out) steered his team to a 9-wicket victory. the U13B side scored a mammoth 301 for 9 after 30 overs. Tyenu Cannon (95) and Saad Hayat (69 not out) did most of the damage. Muir were 32 all out. Lamla Geya (4 for /17) and Lilitha Plaatjie (3 for 11; including a hat-trick). Graeme won by 269 runs.

The strong U11A outfit scored 293 for 3 against Muir. Enrique Strydom scored a superb unbeaten century while Rhys Wiblin scored a half century. In reply Muir were bowled out for 51, Graeme winning by 242 runs. In the U11B game, Graeme scored 159 all out with Malakiwe Nikelo scoring 53. Muir were 52 all out, with Graeme winning by 107 runs.

Summary of scores:

Graeme 1sts vs Victoria Park 1sts

Graeme 237/6

Lakhanya Sam 92

VP – 198/7

Viwe Gana 4/43

Graeme won by 39 runs

Graeme 2nds vs Nico Malan 1sts

Graeme 72 all out

Nico Malan 72/3

Sokhana Maqoko 2/13

Graeme seconds lost by 7 wickets

Graeme u15A vs Nico Malan u15a

Graeme 233 all out

Lagon Oerson 128

Nico Malan u15a 81 all out

Aphiwe Mnyande 2/19

Connor Pieterse 3/12

Graeme won by 152 runs

Graeme u14a vs Victoria Park u14a

VP 108 all out

Khalid Ackerdien 4 -22

Soso Sizani 4 – 1

Graeme 109/5

Steven du Preez 30

Achumile Mnandi 26

Graeme won by 5 wickets

Graeme u13a vs Muir u13a

Muir 64 all out

Murray Tyson 3/17

Ashton Williams 3/11

Graeme 67/1

Luphelo Mdyesha 50 not out

Graeme won by 9 wickets

Graeme u13b vs Muir u13b

Graeme 301/9 (30 overs)

Tyenu Cannon 95

Saad Hayat 69 not out

Muir 32 all out

Lamla Geya 4/17

Lilitha Plaatjie 3/11 (including a hat-trick)

Graeme won by 269 runs

Graeme u11a vs Muir u11a

Graeme 293/3

Enrique Strydom 101 not out

Rhys Wiblin 50

Muir 51 all out

Erin Stevens 2/1

Luke Doyle 2/4

Graeme won by 242 runs

Graeme u11b vs Muir u11b

Graeme 159 all out

Malakiwe Nikelo 53

Elgenio Oersen 32

Muir 52 all out

Cairis Apollis 3/20

Logan Strauss 2/8

Lervano Gill 2/8

Graeme won by 107 runs