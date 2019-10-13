Residents, motorists rush to clear beer truck

News spread quickly on Sunday morning when a beer truck jacknifed on the N2 10km outside Grahamstown and lost its load early on Sunday 13 October. According to witnesses, Makhanda drinking establishment owners and residents were soon at the scene alongside local farmdwellers, clearing the load from the road and taking away with them armfuls of bottles.

Spokesperson for the South African Police Service Captain Mali Govender confirmed the incident.

“On 2019-10-13 at about 04.16am a truck carrying alcohol from South African Breweries was travelling from PE to Butterworth when about 10km on the N2 Grahamstown to Peddie/King William’s Town route the driver lost control and the 15-metre superlink trailer at the back overturned and the load of alcohol fell out on to the road,” Govender said.

“Passing motorists stopped and started to loot from the scene,” Govender said. “SAPS members from stations within the cluster as well as Provincial traffic and emergency services were at the scene. No injuries were reported.”

No criminal case had been opened for investigation, Govender said; however, an accident report would be registered.

One person who arrived at the scene soon after the incident said there were untagged and unbranded stray cattle on that section of the freeway and that it appeared the driver had been trying to avoid them.