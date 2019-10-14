Makhanda librarian the best in the East!

Vuyokazi Jamieson from St Andrew’s College’s Cawse Library was named runner up in the national librarian of the year nominations at the 2019 Durban conference for the Library and Information Association of South Africa (LIASA).

She also came first as the top representative for the Eastern Cape.

The annual awards are presented at the end of the Liasa conference where professional librarians in academic, school and public spheres gather to share ideas and successes. It’s given to a librarian who is a role model for the sector and whose contributions will leave a lasting impact.

Jamieson has spent her professional career creating change in libraries, working with libraries at the University of Cape Town and Bishops Diocesan College and had a leading role in creating a personal library experience at Rhodes University Library.

This year, Jamieson hosted the South African school libraries conference at St Andrew’s College where the focus was on future-proofing libraries- a topic close to her heart and the foundation of the Master’s thesis she is completing through Rhodes.

After Jamieson was shortlisted, she underwent a rigorous interview where she had to present her ideas to a panel of Liasa representatives and sponsors of what she would address if she won.

St Andrew’s College in a statement released last week congratulated Jamieson on her “singular achievement for a School Librarian.

“Mrs Jamieson has also put the Eastern Cape on the map, and she is playing a key role in the strategic direction of the library services in our province,” the statement read.