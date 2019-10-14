Top karate at Joza tournament

Around 140 karateka Joza Karate Club hosted their second successful championship event at the Foley Indoor Sport Centre in Tantyi, Makhanda, on 5 October 2019.

Eleven clubs from across the Eastern Cape saw 140 competitors take to the floor, enthralling dozens of local and visiting spectators. KSI (Uitenhage), SANSA Tigers (Uitenhage), Kwanobuhle Goju Kai (Uitenhage), Asai Motherwell (PE), Oyama (P.E), Hillside Goju Kai (PE), clubs from East London and Fort Beaufort, ECSR (Port Alfred, Kenton-on-Sea, Makhanda) , Rhodes University and the host Joza Karate Club signed up for the one-day showdown.

A highlight of the day was the senior male category where spectators enjoyed excellence, as Makhanda members of the United Shotokan-Ryu national team Brent SMith, Thanduxolo Royi and Lutho Singata competed against the best in the province.

Results in the Open Male categories were (Kata) 1st Thanduxolo Royi (Joza), 2nd Lutho Singata (Rhodes) and 3rd Brent Smith (Rhodes) and (Kumite) Mandlakhe Ngula (Asai Motherwell), 2nd Brent Smith and 3rd Great Roman (KSI, Uitenhage). The Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture sponsored the event, and High Street business Talls Fashion also supported it with a donation.

For more information about karate in the township contact Mzwandile Matebese on 073 394 4771.