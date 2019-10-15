Natural hair masterclass speaks to self-worth

By ZAKEELAH JANSEN

Zithande Qhawekazi held a masterclass event about natural hair on 21 September at the Makana library hall. The purpose of the event was to educate women about caring for natural hair and its significance.

Zithande Natural, Afro hair salon, Elegant Events and Project Queen SA collaborated in hosting the first edition of this masterclass event. Zemvelo Ndaba, the CEO and Co- founder of Queen, which is a beauty brand and a movement that inspires to educate and empower woman, was the keynote speaker on the day.

“Woman and even men want to feel beautiful.”, said Ndaba. “Most of my clients are men. It’s so much nicer to feel beautiful with something that’s growing out of you”.

Ndaba goes on to say that the significance of hair to women goes beyond vanity, “it’s about reconstructing your self-esteem and self-worth”. She claimed that because of the history of hair, especially black hair, it was used as a weapon – it was either too big or not professional. She added that “spaces didn’t allow for people to rock their hair” and because of misinformation regarding natural hair, people did not know that they can have flourishing hair.

“Hair is hair, you can use white, coloured and Indian people’s hair products for your hair”, she said. According to her sunlight soap can also be used as a substitute for shampoo.

She emphasised that having natural hair meant more than hair itself, “when you start with something, it permeates into your everything”, she said. Ndaba said that hair was an extension of the self, and by looking after your hair, you are looking after yourself.

She asked the audience if when the “going natural” movement was no longer popular and trending, will they still love themselves and their authentic hair? “You’ll find a two-year-old girl in the salon; her hair being pulled and relaxed. You are telling her she’s not enough. When she’s 14 she’ll only feel beautiful with make-up, when she’s 20 she’ll only feel beautiful with fake boobs”, she said to the audience.

Coleen Munenywa, owner of the Zithande Natural and Afro hair salon, said that hair food is similar to that of Vaseline; it closes the pulses of the skin resulting in skin not being able to breathe. However, natural oil is soaked in by the scalp and opens the pulse. He recommended using natural oil to strengthen and grow hair.

Munenywa said that there are five rules regarding natural hair that people need to follow; “love your hair, moisturise, moisturise, moisturise and moisturise”. Some of the tips for obtaining or maintaining healthy hair were to use a big tooth comb, drink ample water, and to sleep with a satin cloth wrapped around your hair. Munenywa’s hair salon offers free consultations and anyone is welcome visit.