Police seek assistance in Kenton murder

Police have appealed to the public for information after Kenton-on-Sea resident Johannes van der Merwe was found dead in his home on Monday 14 October. A case of murder is under investigation.

Van der Merwe, 54, lived alone and according to information a relative tried contacting him yesterday morning.

“When he got no answer, he arrived at his house and made the shocking discovery,” South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said. “Both the front and back doors were open and there does not appear to have been forced entry.”

The motive for the murder wasn’t known and forensic experts attended the scene, Govender said.

SAPS appeals to any person who may have information on the incident to contact the investigating officer Constable Rodwell Koeries on 0824168471 or the Crime stop number on 0860010111.