Be moved by Movies at the Monument

FIVE FEET APART – 6pm

Seventeen-year-old Stella spends most of her time in the hospital as a cystic fibrosis patient. Her life is full of routines, boundaries and self-control – all of which get put to the test when she meets Will, an impossibly charming teen who has the same illness. There’s an instant flirtation, though restrictions dictate that they must maintain a safe distance between them. As their connection intensifies, so does the temptation to throw the rules out the window and embrace that attraction.

Watch the trailer here



CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME? – 8.15pm

Lee Israel is a frustrated, hard-drinking author who can barely afford to pay her rent or bills in 1990s New York. Desperate for money, Israel soon hatches a scheme to forge letters by famous writers and sell them to bookstores and collectors. When the dealers start to catch on, Lee recruits a dubious friend to help her continue her self-destructive cycle of trickery and deceit.

Watch the trailer here



SATURDAY 19 OCTOBER – 2pm: AN AMERICAN IN PARIS (Musical from London’s West end)

This breathtakingly beautiful Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, inspired by the Oscar winning film, tells the impassioned story of discovering love in the ‘City of Light’. Featuring the gorgeous music and lyrics of George and Ira Gershwin (including the classic hits ‘S Wonderful and I Got Rhythm), stunning designs, and show-stopping choreography. With a record-setting 28 five-star reviews from critics, An American in Paris comes direct from London’s West End. Jerry Mulligan is an American GI striving to make it as a painter in a city suddenly bursting with hope and possibility. Following a chance encounter with a beautiful young dancer named Lise, the streets of Paris become the backdrop to a sensuous, modern romance of art, friendship and love in the aftermath of war.

Watch the trailer here



Tickets: R75 (R65 concessions)

Movie Club Members get an extra R10 off!

COMING UP

Friday 25 October 7pm – Avengers: Endgame

Friday 1 November 6pm – Little

Friday 1 November 8.15pm – The Favourite

Saturday 2 November 2pm – Don Giovanni (opera)

For more info and for group bookings, contact Kate or Akhona on 046 603 1103 or email movies@nationalartsfestival.co.za.

HELP KEEP THE MOVIES IN MAKHANDA

Join the Movie Club at the door or online at www.monumentmovies.co.za