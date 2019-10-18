Boxing action comes to Tantyi

Mfuzo Boxing Camp drew an enthusiastic crowd to their 24th Anniversary tournament at Foley’s Ground, Hlalani Hall, lower Tantyi, on Saturday 12 October. There were 18 clubs competing on the day and with no fewer than 106 bouts, the tournament finished in the early hours of Sunday 13 October 2019.

Alongside the club’s dedicated committee, coaches and volunteers, the Club received support from Makana Municipality (venue and boxing ring), GBS Mutual Bank (special jackets for achievers), Beer Properties (catering and transport) and the National Lotteries Commission (medals and trophies).

Awards went to Lisolam Ndarhana (Best Cadet Male Boxer, Sisonke Boxing Club, Mdantsane); Asanele Macwili (Best Cadet Female Boxer, Mfuzo Boxing Camp, Makhanda); Masibulele Sigwela (Best Junior Male Bout, Mfuzo BC, vs Sivenathi July); Anele Ruga (Best Junior Male Boxer, Dabhan BC, Peddie); Ntombikayise Cunge (Best Elite Female Boxer 51kg, Mfuzo BC); Sonwabile Marhenene (Best Elite Male Boxer, Thubalethu Boxing Club, Uitenhage). Best referee was John Mokoka from Smiling Tigers of Bethlehem, Free State, and best coach was Mazizandile Vumazonke of Thubalethu Boxing Club.