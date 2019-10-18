From Makhanda to Mexico for bodybuilder Welkom

In less than three weeks, Makhanda bodybuilder Jeremy Welkom will be packing his bags for Mexico to represent South Africa in the World Championships of the World Fitness Federation.

The 25-year-old old body builder and personal trainer, who is a Graeme College alumnus, was selected for Team SA at the National Amateur Body Building Association Championships at Unisa in Pretoria last weekend.

The World Fitness Federation Championships will take place in Mexico on 9 and 10 November 2019. Hard-working Welkom, who is currently working as a personal trainer at Zone Fitness in Cape Town, will be competing in the Male Sports Model category.

A positive role model for Makhanda’s youth, Welkom is busy putting our town on the map and the family would welcome any contributions to help cover his travel costs. Jeremy can be contacted at 062 073 0783. The team with depart on 5 November 2019.