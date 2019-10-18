Graeme in top cricket form

Last Saturday was a perfect cricket weekend for Graeme College, who performed well in a derby against Kingswood, after three impressive T20 matches on Friday against Alexander Road.

Graeme played 13 matches, winning 10 and losing two. The under-14A game ended in a tie against Kingswood, even after a ‘super-over’.

Kingswood won the toss for the first-team match in good conditions and didn’t hesitate to bat first. They got off to a very solid start, despite tight bowling spells from the Graeme openers. The Graeme change bowlers let the pressure slip momentarily, as Darius Govender (26) batted well. He combined well with Cameron Lombaard (15) in a 52-run partnership for the 2nd wicket. In the period just before the drinks break, Graeme managed to exert some serious pressure and pegged back any Kingswood momentum.

Mzubanzi Mnandi (3 for 20) and Garwin Dampies (1 for 30 in 9 overs) did a superb job for Graeme. It was the two opening bowlers who turned the game on its head after drinks, though. In a sensational bowling partnership, Lakhanya Sam and Siphesihle Madlongolwana halted the Kingswood innings. Madlongolwana (4 for 30) highlighted just why he is regarded as one of the finest cricketers in the country and Kingswood were bowled out for 149. Graeme had a lot to do and would need to bat well on a slow track against an impressive Kingswood bowling attack.

Lakhanya Sam and Mornay Kohl got Graeme off to the solid start they needed. Kohl then combined superbly with Sonwabile Tshona (35) in an 88-run third wicket partnership.

Tshona’s maturity was exemplary, as he batted well within himself to pace the innings to perfection. Mornay Kohl, on the other side, was outstanding in his own right. The young Graemian carried his bat through the innings scoring 54 not out off 142 balls, which is exactly what was needed for his team to secure victory. Siphesihle Madlongolwana showed his all-round ability, as his cameo of 17 off 23 balls took Graeme to certain victory. Graeme won by 6 wickets and were clinical on the day. For Kingswood, Aidan Meyer (0 for 26 in 10 overs) and Caleb Daniels (1 for 32) were the pick of the bowlers.

On Friday the Graeme 1st XI beat Alexander Road in a T20. After restricting Alex to 106 for 8 in their 20 overs, Graeme started well, although some indifferent shot selection meant the middle order needed to finish off the game. Graeme won by 6 wickets in the end, despite not being at their best. That is now 11 wins from 12 games for the 1st XI this term; with the only loss being in a good battle against Grey High.

The Graeme U15A side also had a good weekend. Last Friday night they met Kingswood in a T20 under lights. Batting first, Kingswood scored 79/ 8 in their 20 overs and soon Graeme were in all sorts of trouble at 33 for 5. Somehow Graeme managed to get home and win by 1 wicket. Amazingly their 50-over match was just as intense the next day. Kingswood batted first again and scored an impressive 223 all out. Viwe Gana bowled superbly, yet again, for figures of 5 for 33. In reply, a great 135-run partnership between Aphiwe Mnyanda (65) and Simnikiwe Bosman (37) should have got Graeme home, but Kingswood did enough to get Graeme 8 down, still needing a improbable 73 runs to win. Viwe Gana (25 not out) then combined with Kamva Mancoko (45 not out) for an unbeaten 9th wicket partnership to take Graeme to a thrilling victory by two wickets.

Not to be outdone by pressured finishes, the U14A side enjoyed a chaotic day. Kingswood batted first and scored 82 all out. Quite amazingly, Graeme were bowled out for exactly the same score. The teams then decided to play a super-over, where bizarrely, both teams scored 11 to tie again. The coaches then decided that was clearly the fairest reflection of the day and that stayed the final result. On Friday the U14A side also played a T20 against Alex Road, who batted first. Alex batted superbly well scoring 142 for 6, in their 20 overs. Graeme were sublime in their reply, with Ethan Beyleveld scoring 55. Graeme won by 7 wickets in the 16th over.

The only loss in the senior school was the 2nd team who was completely outplayed by Kingswood. The visitors scored a mammoth 480. A shell-shocked Graeme side were then skittled for 93 losing by a monstrous 387 runs. The 2nds did have a good game on Friday against Alex Road. Batting first Alex scored 129 in their 20 overs. Graeme chased down the target in the 13th over winning comprehensively.

The Junior School won four of their five matches in emphatic fashion. The U13A side was the only team to lose on the day. Graeme scored 155 all out with Marcus Williams (32) and Ashton Williams (40 not out) leading the way. In reply Kingswood cruised to an 8 wicket victory.

The U13B side continued their destructive form, scoring 309 for 8. Tyenu Cannon (99), Ayola Mali (58 not out) and Saad Hayat (41) were the best batsmen for Graeme. In reply, Kingswood were 40 all out with Ithani Shoba taking 4 for 5 and Cullen Goliath taking 3 for 9. Graeme won by 269 runs.

The Graeme U11A cricket machine continued on their ruthless onslaught on all before them. After 40 overs, Graeme scored an unbelievable 393 for 1. Rhys Wiblin scored a sensational 150 before he was retired. Chris Zimmerman was equally remarkable, scoring 101 not out. Andrew Muir further piled on the runs with 55 not out. Kingswood were 130 all out with Olo Jaco taking 2 for 9. Graeme won by 263 runs.

Graeme batted first in the U11B game and scored a daunting 225 for 9 after their 40 overs. Elgenio Oerson (44) and Leroy Adrians (25) scored most of the runs. Kingswood were 40 all out with Lervano Gill taking 4 for 2. Graeme won by 185 runs.

The Graeme U9A side batted first and scored 191 for 2 with James Muir (53 not out), Connor Holder (50 not out) and Caleb Jattiem (35 not out) scoring most of the runs. In reply Kingswood were 87 all out. Caleb Jattiem (2 for 13) and Daniel Hanlon (2 for 2) were the pick of the bowlers. Graeme won by 104 runs.