Premier brings support for farms

In his State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said, “As part of the stimulus package in agriculture, we have invested significantly in comprehensive farmer development support to ensure that restituted and communal land is productively utilised.”

This promise came to fruition when the Premier of the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane visited Makana Municipality last week.

The Premier visited Makana Municipality to do two things. First, he came to deliver the inaugural memorial lecture of Dr Rev Simon Gqubule hosted by the Rhodes University SRC. Second, he came to hand over title deeds, tractors and implements to farming communities.

Salem farmers also benefited, although delays in registering their Communal Property Association (CPA) meant their tractor could not be handed over yet.

The Premier was taken through Radway Green Farm, where residents built their houses using a brick-making machine they received from Hydraform Construction.

The impressive houses were made from bricks that were made with soil from the farm mixed with cement.

The brick making machine is capable of producing 1 400 bricks on a sunny day.

Next door at Yendallia, in addition to large scale crop farming, the community is also farming livestock. The drought followed by lack of access to markets are the biggest challenge for these emerging farmers. With a little more government support the restituted communal land can be optimally utilised.

