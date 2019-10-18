Salem bowl Willows into line

The Salem first XI got the better of Willows last Saturday at Rhodes Great Field, clinching a comprehensive nine-wicket win in their Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) First League encounter.

Willows were flat-footed against a spirited Salem side who won the toss and sent Willows in to bat, taking full advantage with their swing and slower bowlers.

Salem openers James Mullins and Chris van der Meulen put the Willows batsmen under pressure, bowling excellent line and length. Scoring was not easy on an uncertain pitch. Chesley Daniels top scored with 50 not out (36 balls, 5 fours and 2 sixes) and Melville Daniels contributed a patient 39 (64 balls, 4 fours and 1 six). Eldrich Pieter George (24) and Romario Fritz (17) also chipped in with cameos. Veteran Kevin Zimmerman was the pick of the bowlers for Salem with an economical 2/21 in 10 overs. He was brilliantly supported by Matt Liesenberg 2/29 (10) who also bowled economically, Ed Butler 2/58 (9) and Brett Wilmot 1/34 (10). Willows ended with 187/7 (50) after struggling early on.

Mullins went on to top score with an unbeaten 91* (4 fours, 3 sixes) while Van der Meulen ended with a flamboyant 84 (6 fours, 2 sixes). George was the only wicket taker for Willows with 1/13 (4).

Salem reached the target 193/1 (41), handing them a nine-wicket win.

Sidbury vs Makana Sona

Defending champs Sidbury beat the struggling Makana Sona side with a bonus point 140-run win at Sidbury on Saturday. They dismissed Makana for 163 (41.1) in the second innings in the afternoon with some fine bowling and fielding. Carl van Niekerk starred with the bat scoring a magnificent century (113) while Angus van Niekerk was equally impressive with the bat, scoring 68. Young Jason Howard smashed an unbeaten 65* in the end. These three were instrumental in ensuring Sidbury reached a massive 305/5 (50). Kuhlane was impressive with the ball for Makana claiming 2/45 (10).

Makana’s batsmen struggled throughout and lost wickets at regular intervals. Peter Gradwell was the big hero with the ball for Sidbury with impressive figures of 4/16 (7) and with Rony Roth 2/31 (8), they ensured the victory for their side. Mbulelo Dingaan top scored for Makana with 34.

Manley Flats vs Port Alfred

Manleys are back on the winning path after their dominant bonus point 112-run win. Zakes Simanga scored his first century in the first league with a splendid 113 runs. He played positively in his innings and received excellent support from the big Qondani Carlos Katywa who contributed a hurricane 58 runs. Manleys reached a formidable 304/9 (50) as they bowled out the visitors for 192 (45). Rob Nel took 3/68 (10) for Port Alfred.

Port Alfred batsmen lost wickets consistently due to disciplined bowling and fielding by Manleys. It was, however, the young schoolboy James Solz who came to the party and top scored for Port Alfred with a fine knock of 74. Dane Wiblin 3/48 (9), Ryan Van der Zeever 2/29 (5) were the standout bowlers for Manleys.

Southwell vs Rhodes

Rhodes pulled of an impressive away win against Southwell in their own back yard at the Southwell Cricket Ground. Rhodes extended their lead at the top of the GCB 1st league log and are currently in good form. Rhodes batted first and posted a huge 269/8 (50). Chris Matthews top scored with a superb 79 while Uz Mohammed (35), Ryan Harley (27), Sean McQuillian (26) and Simon Webster (25), also offered some good support with the bat for the students. Murray Hobson 3/46 (10) was the best bowler for Southwell.

Southwell lost three early wickets due to good front-line bowling by Rhodes. It was only Adrian Reed (63) and Dylan Kruger (64) who shown resistance with the bat – but it was all in vain. Captain David Blensinkop 3/39 (9) and Allister De Bloq 3/27 (7) were the outstanding bowlers for the visitors and wicket takers. Southwell were bowled out for 229 (43.2) handing Rhodes a 40-run victory.

Cuylerville vs Rhodes

Cuylerville recorded a convincing 7-wicket bonus point win over log leaders Rhodes at Shaw Park on Saturday. Rhodes batted first and posted 174 (43) while Cuylerville made 176/3 (26.4). Steven Gornal top scored with a quick-fire 69* while Charlie Muir (36), Neil Van der Linde (36) and Brendon Handley (22) also contributed. Tim Westwood took 2/48 (7) for Rhodes, while Nicholas Zimmerman (51) starred with the bat.

GCB Leading wicket takers

1st League

D. Blenkinsop 7 – Rhodes

R. Hàrley 7 – Rhodes

N. Shabalala 6 – Rhodes

M van Wyk 5 – Cuylerville

D. Wiblin 5 – Manleys

Khuhlane 5 – Makana

R. Nel 5 – Port Alfred

B. Wakeford 4 – Manleys

S. Webster 4 – Rhodes

M. Loutz 4 – Willows

E. George 4 – Willows

P. Gradwell 4 – Sidbury

Z. Simanga 4 – Manleys

M. Liesenberg 4 -/Salem

K. Handley 4 – Cuylerville

T. Ntukela 4 – Cuylerville

T. Westwood 4 – Rhodes

GCB Leading Allrounders 1st

R. Hàrley 275 – Rhodes

W. Bowdler 234 – Port Alfred

D. Blenkinsop 205 – Rhodes

Z. Simanga 195 – Manleys

K. Handley 137 – Cuylerville

D. Wiblin 132 – Manleys

S. Webster 121 – Rhodes

Q. Katywa 88 – Manleys

M. Loutz 85 – Willows

B. Handley 81 – Cuylerville

Leading run scorers

1st League

W. Bowdler 189 – Port Alfred

R. Hàrley 170 – Rhodes

C van Niekerk 136 – Sidbury

Z. Simanga 134 – Manleys

A van Niekerk 104 – Sidbury

D. Blenkinsop 100 – Rhodes

N. Zimmerman 100 – Rhodes

J. Mullins 91 – Salem

S. Gornal 90 – Cuylerville

C vd Meulen 84 – Salem

C. Muir 83 – Cuylerville

GCB 2nd League

Central Albany Log

Sidbury 11 (3)

Southwell 10 (3 )

Kenton 8 (2)

Manley Flats 5 (2)

Cuylerville 1 (1)

Salem 0 (3)

GCB 1st Ĺeague Log

Rhodes 18 (6)

Cuylerville 9 (2)

Sidbury 9 (2)

Southwell 6 (2)

Willows 6 (2)

Manley Flats 6 (3)

Salem 5 (2)

Port Alfred 1 (2)

Makana Sona 0 (3)