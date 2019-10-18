The high points of your week

Addo was just short of an all-time record high yesterday, as a large part of the Eastern Cape experienced temperatures in the high 30s up to the mid-40s yesterday. At 45C, Addo was just short of the area’s all-time record of 45.5C.

A group of primary school children from Makhanda on a two-day tour to the Addo Elephant National Park were kept indoors at the height of the day’s heat. “It was unbearable outdoors,” one teacher said.

Next hottest were Fort Beaufort (42.5C), Middleton (42.3C) and Graaff Reinet (40C) with Makhanda next at a more moderate 39.6C.

Garth Sampson, Client Liaison Officer for the Eastern Cape Region of the South African Weather Service said although cooling had started along the south coast, significant cooling was not expected over the interior before Saturday evening.

Here in Makhanda, we’re getting the start of the 3mm predicted for today, but no rain is predicted for the rest of the weekend. Tomorrow is hot (27C) and Sunday cooler at 21C.

What to do

If you’re not already at the Graeme College Family Fun Fair, that’s where to head for food and a huge variety of entertainment. Yes we know there are some drops of rain, but the show goes on! Cinema under the Stars starts on the school’s main field at 6.30pm with The Lion King and at 8.30pm you can watch How to Train your Dragon 3.

Our pick for the next 10 days are the Makhanda Kwantu Choir concert this Sunday in the St Andrew’s College Chapel (please note the new venue) at 3pm, the Rapportryers fun run at 5.30pm on Thursday 24 October at Hoërskool PJ Olivier; a free concert in the Monument Foyer an hour later (6.30pm) featuring the Clarendon Park ensembles and Kingswood College’s First Band and Concert Band and Rotary’s brunch next Sunday to raise funds for the organisation’s powerful campaign to eradicate polio across the world.

More things to do below and at https://www.grahamstown.co.za/events

PERFORMING FLUX – THEATRE IN MOTION 2019

The Rhodes University Drama Department showcases some of the finest up-and-coming young choreographers and physical performers in the country in two programmes.

Programme A1 – Honours Choreography

7pm Friday 18 October 2019 in the Rhodes Box Theatre. Tickets R15.

Programme A2 – Physical Performance

8pm Friday, 18 October 2019 in the Rhodes Main Theatre. Tickets R15.

Programme B – Choreographies

7pm on Saturday 19 October 2019 in the RHodes Main Theatre. Tickets R30.

Tickets @ Theatre Café (Limited seats, Bookings essential).

FRIDAY 18 OCTOBER

MONUMENT MOVIES CLUB

FIVE FEET APART – 6pm

Seventeen-year-old Stella spends most of her time in the hospital as a cystic fibrosis patient. Her life is full of routines, boundaries and self-control — all of which get put to the test when she meets Will, an impossibly charming teen who has the same illness. There’s an instant flirtation, though restrictions dictate that they must maintain a safe distance between them. As their connection intensifies, so does the temptation to throw the rules out the window and embrace that attraction.

CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME? – 8.15pm

Lee Israel is a frustrated, hard-drinking author who can barely afford to pay her rent or bills in 1990s New York. Desperate for money, Israel soon hatches a scheme to forge letters by famous writers and sell them to bookstores and collectors. When the dealers start to catch on, Lee recruits a dubious friend to help her continue her self-destructive cycle of trickery and deceit.

SATURDAY 19 OCTOBER

SOCCER

Junior League

9am U13 Cameroon vs U13 Eluxolweni at JD A, U15 Sakhulutsha vs U15 Fingo United at JD B

10am U13 Future Stars vs U13 Jacaranda Aces at JD A, U15 New Seekers vs U15 African Spears at JD B

11am U13 Sakhulutsha vs Fingo United at JD A, U15 Joza Callies vs U15 Young Eagles at JD B

12pm U13 New Seekers vs U13 African Spears at JD A, U15 Cameroon vs U15 Eluxolweni at JD B

1pm U13 Joza Callies vs U13 Young Eagles at JD A, U15 Future Stars vs U15 Jacaranda Aces

CRICKET

Southwell vs Salem

Sidbury vs Cuylerville

Manley’s Flats vs Makana Sona

Rhodes vs Willows

2nd League

Shrews va Southwell

Salem vs Kenton

Cuylerville vs Sidbury

Station Hill vs Swallows

Rainbows vs Tiger Titans

Port Alfred vs Early Birds

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS (Musical from London’s West end)

2pm Movies at the Monument – This breathtakingly beautiful Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, inspired by the Oscar winning film, tells the impassioned story of discovering love in the ‘City of Light’. Featuring the gorgeous music and lyrics of George and Ira Gershwin (including the classic hits ‘S Wonderful and I Got Rhythm), stunning designs, and show-stopping choreography. With a record-setting 28 five-star reviews from critics. Tickets: R75 (R65 concessions). Movie Club Members get an extra R10 off!

SUNDAY 20 OCTOBER

CRICKET

Rhodes vs Port Alfred

2nd league

Manley’s vs Shrews

SOCCER

Junior League

9am U13 City Pirates vs U13 Sophia Young Stars at JD B, U15 Newtown City vs U15 Golden Brothers at JD A

10am U13 Black Stars vs U13 Lakhenathi at JD B, U15 Maru vs U15 Grahamstown United at JD A

11am U13 Newtown City vs Golden Brothers at JD B, U15 City Pirates vs U15 Sophia Young Stars at JD A

12pm U13 Maru vs U13 Grahamstown United at JD B, U15 Black Stars vs U15 Lakhenathi at JD A

MAKHANDA KWANTU CHOIR CONCERT

3pm in the St Andrew’s College Chapel (please note change of venue!). The Ovation Award Winning community Choir will be singing for the last time in 2019, celebrating a successful choir year with an exciting new repertoire plus favourites from their Festival programme. The will be launching their fundraising efforts for their participation in the 11th World Choir Games, Belgium, in July 2020. Admission is free and there will be a retiring collection at the end of the concert.

THURSDAY 24 OCTOBER

RAPPORTRYERS – PJ OLIVIER FUN RUN

5.30pm Rapportryers in conjunction withPJ Olivier. The annual fun run will start and end at Hoërskool PJ Olivier. Entry fee: R15 scholars; R20 adults. Prizes to first three men and women, Medals to first 100. Lots of spot prizes to win!

Collaborative concert with Clarendon Park Primary (Port Elizabeth)

6.30pm in the Fountain Foyer, Monument. Come and listen to Clarendon Park ensembles and Kingswood College’s First Band and Concert Band combining to produce a ‘Grand Band’ sound! Entrance is free.

SATURDAY 26 OCTOBER

CHRIST CHURCH MORNING MARKET

9am-2pm, Children’s Fair, White Elephant, Cakes, Pancakes Pickles & Preserves, Book Stall, Second hand clothing, Tea Garden

WESSA Grahamstown/Makhanda outing

9.45am. Palaeontology: the fossils of the Grahamstown Region. Excursion Leader: Rob Gess. Meet at the Eden Grove Parking lot behind the History Museum in Somerset Street, for the drive to Bathurst 11am: meet Rob Gess in Bathurst to search for fossils. Contact Roy Lubke r.lubke@ru.ac.za

Celebrate every step with the Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer

A sea of pink will be making its way along the beach front as the people of Nelson Mandela Bay and beyond participate in the 21st Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer. The walk is open to everyone who has been touched by cancer in one way or another or who want to show their support for cancer sufferers and their families.

Finuala Dowling book launches

5.30pm Amazwi South African Museum of Literature Finuala Dowling will be introducing her new novel, ‘Okay, Okay, Okay’ as well as ‘Pretend You Don’t Know Me: New and Selected Poems’, both published by Kwela in 2019. Dowling is the author of five collections of poetry and five novels. She has won the Ingrid Jonker prize, the Olive Schreiner prize, the MNet award for English fiction and the Herman Charles Bosman prize and works as a senior lecturer in the Centre for Extra-Mural Studies at the University of Cape Town. RSVP Amazwi at: 046 622 7042.

SUNDAY 27 OCTOBER

Rotary brunch

10.30am at the Wyvern. Polio is a debilitating disease that affects mostly children, paralysing the vulnerable. Rotary has made it a priority to eradicate this awful disease. October is Polio Eradication month and we are hoping to raise an enormous amount of cash to help this cause. R80 per person. Bookings and details Roslyn Parker 046 622 4522.

WEDNESDAY 30 OCTOBER

ALIVE & HAPPENING IN GRAHAMSTOWN

6pm at Commemoration Church Hall. Exciting turnaround Pans for our city. Come and hear what is happening in Grahamstown and how various people and groups are working to improve our situation and ensure a brighther future. Everyone is invited to attend, and bring friends. Guest Speaker: Chairman of the Business Forum, Richard Gaybba.

SATURDAY 9 NOVEMBER

5pm-7pm Soirée with Sean Bryan in the garden at The Cock House.

Tickets R150pp, cash bar available. Claire Cordell – Whatsapp 071 251 6963.

SUNDAY 10 NOVEMBER

Remembrance Day Parade

10.30am at Church Square. This parade is held to pay tribute to and remember all those who served their country so bravely and paid the supreme sacrifice, particularly during Worlds Wars I and II. Members of the public are welcome to attend this event. Enquiries g.godden@dsgschool.com or follow the link on the Makhanda Facebook page to the website.

SATURDAY 16 NOVEMBER

09.30am to 12.30pm Tea and Vestments display at the Community of the Resurrection. Speakers: Jean Kelly and Adrienne Ehrich. Entry by donation. Claire Cordell – Whatsapp 071 251 6963

SATURDAY 23 NOVEMBER

6.30pm-8pm Organ recital with cheese and wine at St Bart’s Church by Cameron Luke FRCO. R100pp. Claire Cordell – Whatsapp 071 251 6963.