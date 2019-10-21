Police warn of ‘muni audit’ trio

Grahamstown Police have warned residents to be on the lookout for three men knocking on the doors of Makhanda (Grahamstown) homes claiming to be carrying out work for Makana Municipality. This follows reports from residents in Sunnyside who were suspicious when the men approached them earlier today.

Police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said the Grahamstown Police Station had received reports of a black Tata Indigo with three men knocking on doors and claiming that they are doing an infrastructure audit for Makana Municipality.

“This is completely false,” Tonjeni said.

“We would like to warn the public to take extra caution before opening their homes to strangers,” Tonjeni said. “Any person who claims to be an official from government, must produce appropriate identification on request.

“If you are unsure about the authenticity of someone claiming to be on official business, don’t open the door to them, as this could put you at risk of being robbed.”

If you believe you may have seen this trio, please call CrimeStop on 0860 010 111.