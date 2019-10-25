Sweet revenge for Rhodes against Willows

Rhodes University 1st XI cricket side pulled off a fantastic 81-run win bonus point win over arch rivals Willows in their GCB 1st League match at Prospect Field on Saturday.

Rhodes also conquered Port Alfred on Sunday and extended their lead at the top of the log with 27 points after eight games.

With a clinical performance, Rhodes took sweet revenge against Willows, who beat them with a bonus point a fortnight ago. In a high-scoring game, the students batted first and totalled a mammoth 387/4 (50). Rhodes batsmen were aggressive from the outset with the openers laying a good foundation. Opener Uza Mohammed top scored with a fantastic 135 runs. Ryan Harley joined him and contributed a steady 92, while Nicholas Zimmerman (60) and Simon Webster (46) were also among the runs for Rhodes. Willows bowlers bowled both sides of the wicket and didn’t apply much pressure on the students. Tando Ngcete 3/66 (8) and Eldrich Pieter George 1/85 (7) were the wicket takers for Willows.

Willows had a fairly good start but lost wickets at regular intervals, as the students bowled good areas throughout. Luvuyo Frans (91) and Tando Ngcete (54) came in and try to safe their side chasing down the huge target. Marquin Loutz (33), Melville Daniels (21) and George (21) all tried but was not good enough in the end. Cesiko 2/39(8), Ngugi 2/50 (8) and Harley 2/76 (7), were the pick of the bowlers for Rhodes and ensuring a memorable victory over Willows.

Rhodes vs Port Alfred

The students were at it again on Sunday, claiming a bonus point 6-wicket win over Port Alfred in no time. Port Alfred batted first and stumbled to 108 (25.4), with Rhodes chasing down the target 109/4 (15.4). Captain David Blenkinsop 4/18 (5) was impressive with the ball and got good support by Bradley van Heerden who claimed 3/10 (3) and Ngugi 2/18 (5). Sipho Booi scored a quick-fire 64 for Port Alfred. Rhodes wasted no time. Harley (30) and Blenkinsop (25*) batted beautifully ensuring the win for their side.

Sidbury vs Cuylerville

The defending Champs Sidbury continued their unbeaten run, beating Cuylerville by 52 runs at Sidbury last Saturday. Sidbury batted first and posted a decent 242/8 in their allotted 50 overs. The in-form Carl van Niekerk top scored with a flamboyant unbeaten 85* while tail-ender Stefan Schoeman smashed a hurricane unbeaten 80* at the end of the innings, batting at number 10. Jamie Renton was the pick of the bowlers for Cuylerville taking 3/32 (5) and Taylor 2/37 (7). Sidbury’s bowlers applied pressure early on and it was only Steven Gornal 57 and Kyle Handley 33 who stood firm for Cuylerville. Damon Weeks 3/25 (4.5), Greg Evans 2/38 (10), Van Niekerk 2/34 (9) and Jason Howarth 2/22 (5), all put in some good performances with the ball. In the end, Sidbury proved too strong for Cuylerville.

Salem vs Southwell

Southwell clinched a fantastic 8-wicket win over Salem in a high-scoring game. Salem batted first and posted a huge 317/8 while Southwell scored 319/2 (45). Former Southwell player Kevin Bennett scored a classy 90 with good assistance from Simon Amm 83 and Buster Brotherton 48*. Jeff Rodgerson claimed 4/60 (9), Brad Haller 3/63 (10) and Murray Hobson 1/56 (9). Southwell batsmen came in guns blazing. Former captain James Stirk scored a classy unbeaten century 138* (125 balls). His opening partner Fred Rubidge equally impressed with a fine 72 (94 balls). Captain Kyle Van Niekerk smashed a hurricane unbeaten 63* from 34 balls. Buster Brotherton claimed 2/49 (7).

Fixtures for this weekend

Sidbury vs Southwell

Salem vs Cuylerville

Port Alfred vs Makana Sona

Station Hill vs Sidbury

Tiger Titans vs Salem

Manleys 2nd vs Rainbows

Cuylerville 2nd vs Swallows

Southwell 2nd vs Port Alfred

Early Birds vs Kenton

Manleys 1st vs Willows (Sunday)

Leading run scorers

GCB 1st League

R. Hàrley 262 – Rhodes

C Van Niekerk 221 – Sidbury

W. Bowdler 189 – Port Alfred

U. Mohammed 186 – Rhodes

N. Zimmerman 160 – Rhodes

K. Bennett 157 – Salem

S. Gornal 147 – Cuylerville

J. Stirk 142 – Southwell

Z. Simanga 135 – Manleys

S. Amm 134 – Salem

D. Blenkinsop 125 – Rhodes

A Van Niekerk 122 – Sidbury

Leading Allrounders

GCB 1st League

R. Hàrley 412 – Rhodes

D. Blenkinsop 305 – Rhodes

W. Bowdler 249 – Port Alfred

Z. Simanga 195 – Manleys

S. Webster 176 – Rhodes

K. Handley 167 – Cuylerville

S. Schoeman 140 – Sidbury

D. Wiblin 137 – Manleys

J. Renton 124 – Cuylerville

M. Loutz 122 – Willows

T. Ngcete 121 – Willows

J. Howarth 114 – Sidbury

Leading Wicket Takers

GCB 1st League

D. Blenkinsop 12 – Rhodes

R. Hàrley 10 – Rhodes

B. Wakeford 7 – Manleys

N. Shabalala 7 – Rhodes

R v Zeeventer 7 – Manleys

T. Ntukela 6 – Cuylerville

M van Wyk 5 – Cuylerville

E. George 5 – Willows

D. Wiblin 5 – Manleys

Khuhlane 5 – Makana Sona

R. Nel 5 – Port Alfred

D. Weeks 5 – Sidbury

Leading run scorers

2nd League

T. Pedro 292

D. Berndt 264

D. Duncan 194

V. Cook 151

L. Thompson 141

J. Bessinger 121

J. Nel 103

L. T’shongweni 100

T. Miller 99

L. Pittaway 95

D. Scholtz 92

D. Phelan 91

Leading Allrounders

2nd League

T. Pedro 337

V. Cook 286

L. Thompson 261

J. Bessinger 241

J. Nel 208

G. Timm 192

F. Jacobs 174

K. Nelson 168

C. Labuschange 160

A. Reed 135

R. Pittaway 125

F. Nel 120

Leading wicket takers 2nd League

B. Mohammed 11

G. Timm 9

L. Thompson 9

V. Cook 9

C. Japp 8

J. Wehmeyer 8

J. Bessinger 8

C. Labuschange 7

T de Clercq 7

K. Nelson 7

F. Jacobs 7

J. Nel 7

M. Siyolo 7