Vulnerable fledglings alert

Vulture populations are faced with overwhelming anthropogenic threats and populations are declining at alarming rates. Fewer than 4 200 Cape Vulture breeding pairs remain: colonies in Namibia, Zimbabwe and Swaziland have already gone extinct. African White-backed Vultures have declined by more than 96% over the last few decades.

Despite this, the next generation of vultures has arrived, and vulture chicks are spreading their wings to leave the nest. Unfortunately, the first few weeks of flight are also when fledglings are at their most vulnerable. They can easily exceed their limits and become stranded. Unable to return to their nest, they are very susceptible to starvation and dehydration. Without intervention, they will certainly die.

VulPro would like to ask the public to be on the lookout for young birds in distress. Together we can collect and rehabilitate as many individuals as possible to curb further population declines. With proper treatment these fledglings will be released again in no time.

Just last week VulPro took in an injured Cape Vulture fledgling from the Eastern Cape, the first for the season. This individual has lost a lot of weight and also collided with a fence in an attempt to get airborne. So far, this bird is showing signs of progress towards making a speedy and full recovery. Should a you encounter a fledgling or any grounded/disabled vulture, please contact VulPro on 082 808 5113 or 086 505 6470. For Eastern Cape emergency cases, please contact VulPro on 082 702 5942. For more information on VulPro, please visit www.vulpro.com