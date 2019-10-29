Rhino poaching trial date to be set

COURTS AND CRIME WRAP

Poaching trial date

The appearance in the Grahamstown Regional Court of a Makhanda paramedic and four other men facing rhino-poaching charges was postponed to 29 July. This will be for the setting of a High Court trial date. The local man was granted bail of R50 000 under stringent conditions in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday 8 February. His four co-accused, who are all foreign nationals, remain in custody. The men were arrested on 30 December in possession of two rhino horns. Microchips in the horns linked them to a black rhino in the Great Fish River reserve whose carcass was found there the next day.

Shooting case postponed

The trial of three men facing charges related to a 23 February shooting incident in Joza was on 8 July postponed for further investigation. The men were remanded on bail in the Grahamstown Magistrates Court on Thursday 7 March. The men’s five previous appearances were marked by tensions, with additional police officers deployed inside and outside the court. A group carrying placards opposing bail for the men protested outside the court ahead of the first three appearances.

Victoria Street plea

Police have urged members of the community who can assist with their investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found in Victoria Street on 10 July to contact the investigating officer. This comes after a suspect arrested late on 11 July was released on Monday 15 July. Police spokesperson captain Mali Govender this week confirmed the case had been provisionally withdrawn. “The Public prosecutor has requested additional information before placing the docket back in the roll,” Govender said. “The investigation team is currently busy with the requests. We urge the community who may be able to assist with the investigation to contact Captain Mzwandile Maleki on 0766981452.”