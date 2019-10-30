Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
'Remembering these let no man think too highly of himself or meanly of mankind' is the inscription on The Great War memorial of the Angel over the wounded soldier in High Street. The names of the local men who died are inscribed on the north and south sides. 11 November 2018 is the 100th Anniversary of the end of World War 1. Photo: Sue Maclennan

Remembrance Day parade in Church Square

The annual Remembrance Day Parade will be held in Church Square at 10.30am on Sunday 10 November 2019.

This Parade is held to pay tribute to, and remember all those who served their country so bravely and paid the supreme sacrifice, particularly during World Wars I and II.

The Kingswood College and St Andrew’s College bands will be on parade which also includes a wreath laying ceremony by local dignitaries and school representatives, to honour those who gave their lives in the cause of freedom.

Members of the public are welcome to attend this moving event. The MOTHs (veterans organisation, Members of the Tin Hat, who are organising this parade) have invited all those who have served in the armed forces to engage with their members after the parade to find out more about the MOTH Order. Makanakop Shellhole meets on the second Wednesday of each month at The Highlander, Worcester Street, and new members are always welcome.

More information from g.gooden@dsgschool.com

